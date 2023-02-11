Mark Hughes satisfied to come away from Stevenage with all three points

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Mark Hughes satisfied to come away from Stevenage with all three points

By Press Association
February 11 2023, 6.59pm
Mark Hughes celebrates Victory (PA)
Mark Hughes celebrates Victory (PA)

Bradford boss Mark Hughes was bemused by Stevenage’s pre-match mind games and all the more satisfied to condemn the high-fliers to a 3-2 defeat.

Hughes accused the hosts of disrupting his goalkeepers’ warm-up and preventing Bradford’s match analysis staff from filming.

In the 87th minute of the game, a home fan ran onto the pitch and seemingly made for Bantams striker Andy Cook, making for an uncomfortable afternoon for the visitors to the Lamex Stadium.

“There were a lot of things going on before the game that I didn’t think were required,” Hughes said.

“It was all nonsense really that shouldn’t play a part but it just makes it sweet to win and take those three points.”

Indeed, those factors did not deter Bradford from extending their handsome record against Stevenage who they have beaten in seven of their last eight meetings.

Carl Piergianni pegged them back early on and the hosts dominated the first half.

But Hughes’ men rallied on the restart, Matt Derbyshire volleying home off the underside of the bar and Cook stroking home a penalty to put the visitors 2-1 in front.

Stevenage battled back as Dan Sweeney, who conceded the spot-kick, dragged his side level but Jamie Walker’s 87th-minute stunner snapped the home side’s 12-game unbeaten run.

Hughes said: “In the first half we didn’t quite get to grips with how we wanted to play. We had to do something about it.

“I thought the second half was much better in terms of what we were trying to get out of the game and we got our noses in front.

“We had the resilience and character to once again be positive and get the winning goal.

“It only takes one pass of quality to take people out of the game and we had a good focal point at the top with Derbyshire and Cooky so all in all I’m really pleased with those big performances.”

Stevenage boss Steve Evans was incredulous that referee Leigh Doughty did not dismiss Bantams defender Sam Stubbs for shirt-pulling, instead showing a yellow card.

“We made some simple mistakes but there are a lot of things that have gone against us from the man in the middle,” said Evans.

“Sam Stubbs was given a yellow for denying a clear scoring opportunity. There were a couple of shouts that didn’t go our way but credit to Bradford, they dug in and got the result.

“They’re a big club and they should be sitting behind us and winning games so we will take the heart and channel it to go again.”

Stevenage now sit eight points behind leaders Leyton Orient, who were held by Walsall.

The top five in League Two all dropped points on the day with Boro retaining a five-point buffer to the play-off places.

“We were in command for long periods but if we defend like that every week then we will get beaten,” said Evans.

“(Dan) Sweeney deserves enormous credit for getting that goal. He’s going to be disappointed but he’s a true rock for us and he’ll bounce back.

“If you make the mistakes it will cost you. Matt Derbyshire has played for me and when he gets the ball like that he will stick it in.”

