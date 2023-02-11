Dean Holden slams Charlton supporters after referee hit by plastic bottle

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Charlton manager Dean Holden condemned the behaviour of his club’s fans after referee Carl Boyeson was struck in the face by a plastic bottle following the 2-1 home defeat by Fleetwood at The Valley.

The bottle was thrown from the Charlton section as the match officials approached the tunnel. Although Boyeson didn’t appear to be injured, Holden is expecting the incident to be reported to the FA.

Holden said: “It’s disappointing it happened. As a football club, we don’t condone that behaviour at all.

“It doesn’t matter what has gone on the pitch, that should never happen. I assume it will be in his report if the referee has been hit by something after the game.”

Charlton have promised to review the incident internally.

Holden was also disappointed with his side’s performance in a game which featured 12 minutes of stoppage time added on for injuries as well as the sending off of Ryan Inniss for hacking down Fleetwood substitute Cian Hayes.

Harrison Holgate’s header gave Fleetwood a much-needed victory after Crystal Palace loanee Jes Rak-Sakyi had cancelled out Shaun Rooney’s opener for the visitors.

Holden added: “We came into the game with high expectations because of the form we’ve been in but their first goal was their first shot on target.

“The second half was very stop-start with the amount of long injuries and the sending-off.

“We have conceded from set pieces too many times this season. There may have been a block on Scott Fraser but it’s about the desire to stop the ball going into your net. We didn’t do that well enough.

“It was never a sending-off because Lucas Ness was on the cover but essentially we didn’t do enough to win the game. I have to be honest about that.

“I don’t think that too many of our players got to the levels that they have reached recently. It was just a stop-start game in the second half.”

Fleetwood manager Scott Brown was delighted with his side’s first league victory since New Year’s Day and by the form of Rooney.

Brown said: “I thought we were exceptional. To lose a goal just before half-time was a blow but I asked the lads at half-time to make sure we got a clean sheet in the second half.

“We worked hard and had to dig deep at times. I’ve never seen 12 minutes of injury time before. It’s like we’re still playing with World Cup rules.

“We always talk about the full-backs coming onto the ball at the right time and Shaun had a great first touch. I got a little bit of a shock but it was a fantastic finish.

“He’s come up with some big goals for us. He was my first signing and that’s why we brought him down here from Scotland.

“Two wins in a week is huge. It was a huge result for us in the FA Cup to beat Sheffield Wednesday in midweek because they hadn’t lost since mid-October.

“If you win a game like that, it gives the lads confidence. If you lose, they go into their shell a little bit and struggle, get a bit sloppy. But if you win a game, that momentum spurs you on.”