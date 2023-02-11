Dean Holden slams Charlton supporters after referee hit by plastic bottle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dean Holden slams Charlton supporters after referee hit by plastic bottle

By Press Association
February 11 2023, 6.59pm
Charlton manager Dean Holden was not happy with the club’s fans after a plastic bottle hit referee Carl Boyeson (Steven Paston/PA)
Charlton manager Dean Holden was not happy with the club’s fans after a plastic bottle hit referee Carl Boyeson (Steven Paston/PA)

Charlton manager Dean Holden condemned the behaviour of his club’s fans after referee Carl Boyeson was struck in the face by a plastic bottle following the 2-1 home defeat by Fleetwood at The Valley.

The bottle was thrown from the Charlton section as the match officials approached the tunnel. Although Boyeson didn’t appear to be injured, Holden is expecting the incident to be reported to the FA.

Holden said: “It’s disappointing it happened. As a football club, we don’t condone that behaviour at all.

“It doesn’t matter what has gone on the pitch, that should never happen. I assume it will be in his report if the referee has been hit by something after the game.”

Charlton have promised to review the incident internally.

Holden was also disappointed with his side’s performance in a game which featured 12 minutes of stoppage time added on for injuries as well as the sending off of Ryan Inniss for hacking down Fleetwood substitute Cian Hayes.

Harrison Holgate’s header gave Fleetwood a much-needed victory after Crystal Palace loanee Jes Rak-Sakyi had cancelled out Shaun Rooney’s opener for the visitors.

Holden added: “We came into the game with high expectations because of the form we’ve been in but their first goal was their first shot on target.

“The second half was very stop-start with the amount of long injuries and the sending-off.

“We have conceded from set pieces too many times this season. There may have been a block on Scott Fraser but it’s about the desire to stop the ball going into your net. We didn’t do that well enough.

“It was never a sending-off because Lucas Ness was on the cover but essentially we didn’t do enough to win the game. I have to be honest about that.

“I don’t think that too many of our players got to the levels that they have reached recently. It was just a stop-start game in the second half.”

Fleetwood manager Scott Brown was delighted with his side’s first league victory since New Year’s Day and by the form of Rooney.

Brown said: “I thought we were exceptional. To lose a goal just before half-time was a blow but I asked the lads at half-time to make sure we got a clean sheet in the second half.

“We worked hard and had to dig deep at times. I’ve never seen 12 minutes of injury time before. It’s like we’re still playing with World Cup rules.

“We always talk about the full-backs coming onto the ball at the right time and Shaun had a great first touch. I got a little bit of a shock but it was a fantastic finish.

“He’s come up with some big goals for us. He was my first signing and that’s why we brought him down here from Scotland.

“Two wins in a week is huge. It was a huge result for us in the FA Cup to beat Sheffield Wednesday in midweek because they hadn’t lost since mid-October.

“If you win a game like that, it gives the lads confidence. If you lose, they go into their shell a little bit and struggle, get a bit sloppy. But if you win a game, that momentum spurs you on.”

