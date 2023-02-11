Mick McCarthy admits Blackpool did not deserve more than point against Rotherham

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Mick McCarthy admits Blackpool did not deserve more than point against Rotherham

By Press Association
February 11 2023, 7.05pm
Mick McCarthy’s side are now bottom of the Championship (Isaac Parkin/PA)
Mick McCarthy's side are now bottom of the Championship (Isaac Parkin/PA)

Blackpool manager Mick McCarthy did not feel his side deserved three points despite battling to a 0-0 draw against Rotherham.

Rotherham had the better chances, with Ollie Rathbone forcing a top-quality save from Chris Maxwell, and Cohen Bramall hitting the post.

The result means McCarthy is still without a win since replacing Michael Appleton as Blackpool boss.

The draw also sees The Seasiders slip to the bottom of the table, while Rotherham end the weekend in 20th, five points ahead of McCarthy’s side.

McCarthy said: “We prepared for a scrap, I can’t knock any of the lads for the response they gave me.

“It was a bit of a war of attrition. I fully expected it and it didn’t disappoint me.

“In all of that I thought we created some good chances and maybe just edged it, but I can’t stand here and honestly say we deserved all three points.

“I thought we’d won it at the end but we got put through the ringer.

“I’ll take the point in the end and we’ve not had a clean sheet for a long time, so I’ll take that and some positives out of it.

“When you’re on top you need to score, but once the game settled down they got into the game.

“You can’t dominate the whole game, but I thought we got into some really good positions and didn’t make the most of it.

“But we’ll keep pecking away at the points and trying to improve the lads individually and as a team.

“But the lads have worked their socks off. Considering we played on Tuesday night with 10 men, I think it’s another really good performance.”

The draw keeps Rotherham, who came into the game in much-improved form after draws against Sheffield United and Watford and a 4-0 win against Blackburn, in the thick of the relegation battle.

And Millers manager Matt Taylor was filled with mixed emotions after the stalemate.

Taylor said: “I was disappointed at half-time because I thought they [Blackpool] affected us in terms of the way we used the ball.

“It was a competitive match, of course it was, they were up and at us and they were quite physical and direct with their play.

“But any ball use we had turned into too many turnovers and we made too many errors in that first half.

“However, we were much improved in the second half, hence the chances we created.

“And but for hitting a post, the bar and a good goalkeeper’s save, then we were just a little bit short.

“Our keeper had a save to make towards the end, but they have not created too much.

“That’s four games on the bounce now where we’ve only conceded one goal, so defensively we’re looking really solid.

“As always – as every manager says – you want more out of your team. And I wanted more.

“We were a lot more controlled in the second half but not clinical enough.

“But Blackpool is a really difficult place to come, so only time will tell whether it’s two points dropped.

“It was an uncomfortable game, but the players put their bodies on the line, which is pleasing.”

