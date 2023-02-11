This is a tough place – Carlisle boss Paul Simpson happy with Plough Lane point

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
This is a tough place – Carlisle boss Paul Simpson happy with Plough Lane point

By Press Association
February 11 2023, 7.05pm
Carlisle manager Paul Simpson (left) was happy with a point (Tim Markland/PA)
Carlisle manager Paul Simpson (left) was happy with a point (Tim Markland/PA)

Carlisle boss Paul Simpson was delighted to take a point from their trip to AFC Wimbledon despite all of their rivals at the top of League Two dropping points.

An even first half at Plough Lane was punctuated by set-pieces as both goalkeepers did well from a barrage of corners.

A more action-packed second half saw both teams force saves, and each traded near misses, most notably Josh Davison going agonisingly wide at the death for the hosts.

With the Dons now unbeaten in five at home, Simpson saw the positives from the goalless draw on a day when none of the top five in the division managed to win.

“I came here for three points,” he said. “I’m delighted to get a point.

“I don’t think this is an easy place at all. We all know their record here.

“This is a tough place, they’re a strong side and we’ve had to dig in, we’ve had to defend for our lives.”

That was the case for both sides, especially in the last 10 minutes.

“I think as the game’s gone on, we’ve looked the team that was more likely to go and get a goal,” Simpson added.

“We had a little scare at the end where Davison put it over the bar, we’ve had some real good opportunities and as much as I’m delighted with the way that we’ve worked and the way we’ve defended, I just think we needed a little bit more quality in and around their 18-yard box.

“On another day we might have got a couple of goals, on another day they might have had one with that chance at the end.”

The result sees Dons sit 14th ahead of a tough trip to another high-flying side Northampton on Tuesday, and boss Johnnie Jackson was also content with the point given the context.

He said: “It was a really closely fought, competitive game; both teams had their moments.

“We knew we were going to be in for a tough game with the form that Carlisle are in and where they are in the league.

“They’re a good side, score a lot of goals, and don’t concede many, so I think we conducted ourselves brilliantly and really played our part in the game.

“Both teams had their moments in the game but you know, probably fair overall with the result.”

Although the hosts had fewer big chances, they did well to get into a number of dangerous positions, and Jackson is hoping his team can improve in forward areas.

He said: “It was similar story last week at Orient when we created a lot of moments and opportunities where for the periods when we have been dominant, we haven’t made their goalie make enough saves so it’s that last little bit.”

