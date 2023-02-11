Billy Dodds thankful Inverness made most of ‘luck’ to reach cup quarter-finals

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Billy Dodds thankful Inverness made most of ‘luck’ to reach cup quarter-finals

By Press Association
February 11 2023, 7.17pm
Billy Dodds’ Inverness have reached the last-eight of the Scottish Cup (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Billy Dodds’ Inverness have reached the last-eight of the Scottish Cup (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Billy Dodds praised Inverness for making the most of their Scottish Cup “luck” to book their place in the quarter-finals with a shock 3-0 win over Livingston.

Caley Thistle were handed a reprieve following defeat to Queen’s Park in the last round after their Championship rivals were found to have played the ineligible Euan Henderson.

But Dodds has revealed he urged his players not to be satisfied with still being in the tournament as they produced a stunning display of counter-attacking football to knock their cinch Premiership hosts out.

The Inverness manager said: “I felt a lot of people would think that, ‘oh well, you stand aside now you’re lucky to be there’.

“No chance! You get so much bad luck in this game so any good luck you take and you capitalise on it and I said that to my players before the game.

“I thought we did. It’s the players’ best performance since I’ve been here.

“We’ve had some big results – I go back to Arbroath, beating Livingston here earlier in the season.

“But for an all-round performance, from start to finish, we did that and showed the ruthless side.

“I’m delighted we’re through and we’ll see what we get.”

Veteran striker Billy Mckay was Inverness’ match-winner with a double either side of a Sean Welsh header.

Dodds added: “Billy has been a goal-scorer and I think there is so much more to his game, and I’ve told him that and his all-round play was exceptional.

“It is about the team but when you get two goals like that, you have to speak about them and they were two unbelievable finishes.

“I know he is capable of that but I thought his all-round play, all action – I thought he was brilliant today.”

Livingston counterpart David Martindale insisted the loss was unacceptable and claimed he would shoulder any blame for the defeat.

He said: “I need to have a look at the squad, the players and how I set the team up.

“I need to look at the selection and the players have to take their part in it.

“But ultimately, the buck stops with me.

“This was a huge opportunity for us and I shouldn’t have to talk about losing 3-0 at home here.

“I wouldn’t expect that to happen to us against most Premiership teams so I don’t expect that to happen in the cup against anyone.

“I deserve criticism for that because it’s me who put those boys on the park.”

