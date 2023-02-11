Adam Chicksen fires Notts County past Chesterfield and back into first place By Press Association February 11 2023, 7.53pm Adam Chicksen’s goal gave Notts County a 2-1 win at Chesterfield (Mike Egerton/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Notts County beat local rivals Chesterfield 2-1 to return to the summit of the Vanarama National League. Wrexham had displaced the Magpies earlier in the day with victory over Wealdstone, but Luke Williams’ side responded during the short trip up the M1. Macaulay Langstaff’s 25th goal of the season put them ahead as he superbly controlled goalkeeper Sam Slocombe’s long kick and converted. Chesterfield, who are also going for promotion back to the Football League, levelled in first-half stoppage time as Armando Dabra converted from a corner. But after Jeff King was dismissed for the Spireites for a bad tackle on Cedwyn Scott, County won it when Adam Chicksen smashed home with 19 minutes to go. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close Most Read 1 Manifesto: Dundee ‘institution’ to close this weekend after 37 years 2 2 Dundee dealers jailed over squalid £34k operation that put children at risk 3 Montrose garage employees’ dreams come true with £1m EuroMillions win 4 The Bridal Hut: First look at Kirkcaldy’s new ‘one stop’ wedding emporium 5 Handsome £650k home in the heart of Broughty Ferry 7 6 TSPC reveals top 10 most viewed Tayside properties in January 7 Major disruption to Tayside and Fife trains due to rail defect 8 Forfar care home fined £100k after resident left through unalarmed door and died of… 9 Roads to close as giant part sent to £86m Perthshire substation 10 Pregnant woman stabbed abusive Fife boyfriend after throttle attacks More from The Courier Oscar-nominated movie star sets up home in Broughty Ferry with partner and son 4 Dundee talking points as subs sink Cove Rangers and Dark Blues cut gap… 4 Raith Rovers talking points after SPFL Turst Trophy heroics followed up with Scottish… Man charged after disturbance at Carnoustie Panmure v Bridge of Don match Nicola Sturgeon hit by shock poll as gender reform 'discontent' rises - but voters… 4 Dundee United talking points as stage is set for Mark Ogren arrival Major search operation launched on River Tay in early hours of Sunday morning VIDEO: Inside Brechin City's luxury coach as The Courier goes on the road with… 30 great pictures of Forfar Loch parkrun's first birthday fun Fake police dog handler said he was searching for drugs in Dunfermline Primark Editor's Picks Pregnant woman stabbed abusive Fife boyfriend after throttle attacks New ‘world-class’ golf course development at St Andrews’ Fairmont Hotel given go-ahead Bullying in schools has been an issue ‘forever’, say Fife and Tayside teachers – but smart phones have made it worse Lost Airfields of Angus book recalls when spies, Russians and Nazi Germany sympathisers roamed Tayside Is cash still king or will card rule supreme? Dundee food and drink businesses have their say How Dundee households can get help with fuel poverty Broughty Ferry man who abducted five-year-old boy and fled to Asia for 10 years is jailed Kenny Berry: Former Dundee carpet retailer dies aged 72 Dispute over responsibility for hiring and firing of Tayside period dignity officer Jason Grant Manifesto: Dundee ‘institution’ to close this weekend after 37 years Most Commented 1 Is £300K art budget for Broughty Ferry cycle route 'excessive'? 2 Humza Yousaf and wife Nadia drop race row legal action against Dundee nursery 3 1,200 bins to be removed from Dundee city centre streets 4 Dispute over responsibility for hiring and firing of Tayside period dignity officer Jason Grant 5 STEVE FINAN: Dundee youth crime? I blame the parents 6 The McManus in Dundee sprayed with graffiti as councillor calls for parents to intervene 7 Dundee and Fife publicans welcome pavement tables decision 8 A9 dualling upgrade delayed AGAIN as 2025 target 'simply no longer achievable' 9 Do you remember these classic Dundee chippies? 10 5 Dundee talking points as Dark Blues throw away cup final spot with Raith Rovers inflicting more penalty pain