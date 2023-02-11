Motherwell sack club great Steven Hammell after cup defeat by Raith Rovers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Motherwell sack club great Steven Hammell after cup defeat by Raith Rovers

By Press Association
February 11 2023, 8.27pm
Steven Hammell has been sacked by Motherwell (Steve Welsh/PA)
Steven Hammell has been sacked by Motherwell (Steve Welsh/PA)

Motherwell have sacked Steven Hammell after they crashed to a 3-1 Scottish Cup defeat at Raith Rovers.

Hammell faced calls of “you’re getting sacked in the morning” from jubilant Raith fans after Esmael Goncalves’ debut goal clinched Rovers’ place in the quarter-finals. Some of the Motherwell fans who had not walked out following the 85th-minute winner joined in the chants.

The club’s post-war record appearance holder later left the ground with assistant Brian Kerr without doing any interviews and news of their firing shortly broke after 8pm.

Motherwell’s season has taken a turn for the worse in recent weeks with a growing injury list and a meek performance against St Johnstone in a 2-0 home defeat followed by a toothless display in a 3-1 loss at Aberdeen.

“Steven Hammell is and will forever be a colossus in Motherwell Football Club history,” chairman Jim McMahon said on the club’s official website.

“Unfortunately, due to a number of factors, his time in charge hasn’t worked out the way we all really hoped it would.

“Although this decision has been difficult, we feel it is necessary as we look towards the last third of the Premiership season.

“I want to thank Steven and Brian for all their efforts and wish them both all the very best in the future.”

Stuart Kettlewell has been appointed on a caretaker basis until a permanent successor has been found.

Raith went ahead through Jamie Gullan’s 17th-minute penalty following a handball award against Callum Slattery and, although Motherwell settled down and kept decent possession for a spell, they lacked a goal threat and fell further behind when Sam Stanton scrambled home in the 39th minute.

Hammell made three half-time changes and got a response with Kevin van Veen netting in the 51st minute but their ongoing pressure could not yield an equaliser and Goncalves beat the offside trap to score after completing a loan move from Livingston hours earlier.

Stuart Kettlewell
Stuart Kettlewell is Well’s interim boss (Steve Welsh/PA)

Raith reached the SPFL Trust Trophy final in midweek with a penalty shoot-out win at Dundee and have gone 12 games unbeaten and manager Ian Murray felt they were well worth their latest success.

Murray said: “I’m delighted to be in the next round. The players deserve it, they have been excellent all season, particularly this week when they have shown so much character and desire.

“We looked really dangerous. We have good players, some of the players are real quality, some of them are not far off the Premiership themselves and even a couple who could be in it.”

Murray was delighted to see his new signing reap instant rewards.

“It’s always the fairy tale that you sign a player and he comes off the bench and scores you the winner,” he said.

“We had looked at Isma at the start of the window and he was just out of our financial reach but things change as the window goes on.

“He showed a real hunger to come and we were delighted to get him. He has repaid his debt already so everything we get from Isma is a bonus financially.”

Steven Hammell
Steven Hammell is one of Motherwell’s greatest ever players (Jeff Holmes/PA)

Murray spared a thought for Hammell, whose side have not won in the cinch Premiership since October 29.

“I knew Motherwell were fragile of course with where they are in the league,” the former Hibernian and Rangers player said.

“I don’t really enjoy seeing that if I’m being honest because we have all been there. I feel for Steven as a manager. I played with Steven as a youngster with the Scotland national teams.

“I take no joy in seeing Motherwell where they are to be honest but we all know what football is like, it’s very, very fickle. I hope they recover really quickly and pick up points.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Barry Gibson.
Sex pest assaulted woman at music event in Dunfermline bar
2
CR0041149, Poppy Watson, Ardler, Police on scene at Gleneagles Avenue in Ardler after a suspected assault/rape. Picture shows; Police parked at the cordon which seems to go around a wooded area with a path that runs through. Saturday 11th February, 2023. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DCThomson
Police probe after teenage girl assaulted in Ardler area of Dundee
3
Asghar discussed a number of issues. Image: SNS
Tony Asghar on Mark Ogren’s Dundee United commitment as Tannadice sporting director breaks Lewis…
4
Scott Forbes leaves court on his way to prison. Image: Wullie Marr/ DC Thomson. 
Broughty Ferry man who abducted five-year-old boy and fled to Asia for 10 years…
5
Manifesto owner Forrey Rosscraig in Dundee store.
Manifesto: Dundee ‘institution’ to close this weekend after 37 years
2
6
Tim Booth and Andy Diagram of James. Image: PA
James and Razorlight set for Dundee Slessor Gardens gig
2
7
Anthony Muir went on trial at Perth Sheriff Court.
Pregnant woman stabbed abusive Fife boyfriend after throttle attacks
8
Disgraced ex-Dundee surgeon Professor Eljamel. Image: DC Thomson.
Disgraced ex-NHS Tayside doctor Eljamel still listed as landlord in Dundee
9
Broad Street in Cowdenbeath was closed. Image: Darren Watt
Pedestrian, 38, dies after being hit by car in Cowdenbeath
10
Russell Mill House has been lovingly restored. Image: Rettie.
Beautiful Fife house with annexe rescued from ruin by its young owners

More from The Courier

Alyson Kierans and Barry Keoghan attending the UK Gala Screening of Marvel Studios' Eternals, at BFI IMAX, London. Picture date: Wednesday October 27, 2021.
Oscar-nominated movie star sets up home in Broughty Ferry with partner and son
Zach Robinson and Alex Jakubiak celebrate as Dundee defeated Cove Rangers. Image: SNS.
4 Dundee talking points as subs sink Cove Rangers and Dark Blues cut gap…
Ross Millen and Scott Brown celebrate Rovers' win. Image: SNS.
4 Raith Rovers talking points after SPFL Turst Trophy heroics followed up with Scottish…
To go with story by Laura Devlin. A man has been charged following a disturbance at a junior football match. Picture shows; Police outside Laing Park, Carnoustie. . Carnoustie. . Supplied by WitzSado Date; 11/02/2023
Man charged after disturbance at Carnoustie Panmure v Bridge of Don match
CR0037610 First Minister Nicola Sturgeon who spoke at the ScotWind summit at the Marcliffe at Pitfodels, Aberdeen. Picture by Kami Thomson / DC Thomson 22-08-2022`
Nicola Sturgeon hit by shock poll as gender reform 'discontent' rises - but voters…
Mark Ogren will soon address Dundee United fans and shareholders. Image: SNS
4 Dundee United talking points as stage is set for Mark Ogren arrival
The D Class 'Oor Lifesaver' lifeboat was launched during the operation.
Major search operation launched on River Tay in early hours of Sunday morning
Brechin City travel to games in style in a luxury coach used by Celtic and Rangers. Image: Ewan Smith / DCT Media
VIDEO: Inside Brechin City's luxury coach as The Courier goes on the road with…
Loons mascot Baxter the Bridie joins in the birthday fun Freya 7, Holly, 5, and Izzy, 7, at Forfar Loch. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
30 great pictures of Forfar Loch parkrun's first birthday fun
Nathan Taylor impersonated a police officer.
Fake police dog handler said he was searching for drugs in Dunfermline Primark

Editor's Picks

Most Commented