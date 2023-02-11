Leeds speculation is ‘just noise’ for focused Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Leeds speculation is ‘just noise’ for focused Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou

By Press Association
February 11 2023, 9.23pm
Celtic’s manager Ange Postecoglou has responded to Leeds speculation (Steve Welsh/PA)
Celtic’s manager Ange Postecoglou has responded to Leeds speculation (Steve Welsh/PA)

Ange Postecoglou insisted that he has not paid any attention to the “noise” of Leeds speculation after watching Celtic beat St Mirren 5-1 in the fifth round of the Scottish Cup at Parkhead.

The Hoops boss is rumoured to on the radar of the Elland Road club who last week parted company with Jesse Marsch amid a Premier League relegation battle.

Celtic eventually overcame a spirited Saints side with goals from Daizen Maeda, a Reo Hatate double – one from the penalty spot after Buddies defender Richard Taylor was sent off for handball – a first Hoops goal for Oh Hyeon-gyu and a Matt O’Riley strike.

Mark O’Hara scored a consolation goal for the visitors and afterwards, when asked what he would say to any Celtic fans who might be concerned, the Hoops boss referred to his usual way of dealing with speculation.

“I don’t think I need to say anything to them,” said Postecoglou, who revealed top scorer Kyogo Furuhashi will go for a scan on a shoulder injury after he was replaced by Liel Abada in the first half.

“I think what the supporters want is to make sure I’m focused on preparing the team every week to win games of football and to play football that’s going to excite them and make them proud. That’s my responsibility.

“I get the excitement round things like that. If I had a player in a similar boat I’d just tell him, ‘keep playing your football and don’t worry about anything else, all those kinds of things are just noise’.

“I take my own advice on stuff like that. I’ve been around the game long enough to know how quickly it changes.

“If anyone thinks for the last seven days I’ve thought about anything but preparing the team to play today then obviously they haven’t got a clear idea of what I’m about.”

On Furuhashi, who suffered a shoulder problem last season, Postecoglou said: “I’m not really sure. It is a shoulder. He had a similar problem last year and talking to the medical team, we will scan it on Monday and see what the issue is.

“With Kyogo he is a quick healer and knowing him he will try to train tomorrow.

“We have to be careful with him. We will wait and see what the extent of the injury is and sort of map out a recovery plan for him.”

St Mirren boss Stephen Robinson noted that three substitutes turned the game firmly Celtic’s way, after his side had made a decent fist of the match.

He said: “For 75 minutes there was nothing between the teams, which is the greatest credit I can pay to my players.

“They bring on three players and score four goals. That shows the level of quality they’ve got.

“We made one mistake first half, limited them to very few opportunities, and got punished for that mistake.

“The decision (penalty) in 75 minutes changes the game completely.

“Whether it’s the right decision or the wrong decision, I don’t know. We don’t have an analyst here.

“After that, they’re a hard enough side to play against with 11 and they open us up.

“Credit to our players, they had a real go. It’s hard for me to ask any more of the players.

“We kept taking the game to Celtic, kept pressing them but the game changed after 75 minutes.

“They have top players who came on and changed the game for them.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Manifesto owner Forrey Rosscraig in Dundee store.
Manifesto: Dundee ‘institution’ to close this weekend after 37 years
2
2
Celtic’s manager Ange Postecoglou has responded to Leeds speculation (Steve Welsh/PA)
Dundee dealers jailed over squalid £34k operation that put children at risk
3
Like the BBC series, a syndicate from GPG Montrose Ltd have won money from a EuroMillions draw. Image: DC Thomson
Montrose garage employees’ dreams come true with £1m EuroMillions win
4
Gemma Provan has opened The Bridal Hut in Kirkcaldy. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
The Bridal Hut: First look at Kirkcaldy’s new ‘one stop’ wedding emporium
5
Downie Villa is a spacious home in the heart of Broughty Ferry. Image: RSB/Lindsays.
Handsome £650k home in the heart of Broughty Ferry
7
6
This fixer-upper in Monifieth was the most viewed property on TSPC.
TSPC reveals top 10 most viewed Tayside properties in January
7
Dundee train station. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Major disruption to Tayside and Fife trains due to rail defect
8
Ivan Cornford, owner of St Davids care home in Forfar. Image: Dougie Nicolson / DC Thomson.
Forfar care home fined £100k after resident left through unalarmed door and died of…
9
An aerial view of Alyth Substation.
Roads to close as giant part sent to £86m Perthshire substation
10
Anthony Muir went on trial at Perth Sheriff Court.
Pregnant woman stabbed abusive Fife boyfriend after throttle attacks

More from The Courier

Alyson Kierans and Barry Keoghan attending the UK Gala Screening of Marvel Studios' Eternals, at BFI IMAX, London. Picture date: Wednesday October 27, 2021.
Oscar-nominated movie star sets up home in Broughty Ferry with partner and son
Zach Robinson and Alex Jakubiak celebrate as Dundee defeated Cove Rangers. Image: SNS.
4 Dundee talking points as subs sink Cove Rangers and Dark Blues cut gap…
Ross Millen and Scott Brown celebrate Rovers' win. Image: SNS.
4 Raith Rovers talking points after SPFL Turst Trophy heroics followed up with Scottish…
To go with story by Laura Devlin. A man has been charged following a disturbance at a junior football match. Picture shows; Police outside Laing Park, Carnoustie. . Carnoustie. . Supplied by WitzSado Date; 11/02/2023
Man charged after disturbance at Carnoustie Panmure v Bridge of Don match
CR0037610 First Minister Nicola Sturgeon who spoke at the ScotWind summit at the Marcliffe at Pitfodels, Aberdeen. Picture by Kami Thomson / DC Thomson 22-08-2022`
Nicola Sturgeon hit by shock poll as gender reform 'discontent' rises - but voters…
Mark Ogren will soon address Dundee United fans and shareholders. Image: SNS
4 Dundee United talking points as stage is set for Mark Ogren arrival
The D Class 'Oor Lifesaver' lifeboat was launched during the operation.
Major search operation launched on River Tay in early hours of Sunday morning
Brechin City travel to games in style in a luxury coach used by Celtic and Rangers. Image: Ewan Smith / DCT Media
VIDEO: Inside Brechin City's luxury coach as The Courier goes on the road with…
Loons mascot Baxter the Bridie joins in the birthday fun Freya 7, Holly, 5, and Izzy, 7, at Forfar Loch. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
30 great pictures of Forfar Loch parkrun's first birthday fun
Nathan Taylor impersonated a police officer.
Fake police dog handler said he was searching for drugs in Dunfermline Primark

Editor's Picks

Most Commented