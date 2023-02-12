Bit gimmicky – Ollie Robinson no pink ball fan as England seek to end dismal run

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Bit gimmicky – Ollie Robinson no pink ball fan as England seek to end dismal run

By Press Association
February 12 2023, 9.01am
Ollie Robinson is no fan of day/night Test cricket (Adam Davy/PA)
Ollie Robinson is no fan of day/night Test cricket (Adam Davy/PA)

England are aiming to end their losing habit in day/night Tests against New Zealand this week, but seamer Ollie Robinson has given a thumbs down to “gimmicky” pink ball cricket.

The tourists arrived in the coastal city of Mount Maunganui on Sunday, greeted by heavy wind and rain brought in by Cyclone Gabrielle and against a backdrop of safety warnings from the national weather agencies.

How badly the region will be impacted is likely to be determined over the next 24 hours but, while the England management keep a close eye on the forecasts, the players are preparing for the series opener at the Bay Oval to take place as scheduled on Thursday.

Practice sessions over the next three days could be scrapped if facilities are compromised by the cyclone, meaning even less time for bowlers on both sides to get to grips with the pink Kookaburra ball.

England defeated the West Indies at Edgbaston in their first ever day/nighter in 2015 but have been routed in their next five, all overseas, including an innings loss to the Black Caps in Auckland five years ago.

A slice of luck at the toss and getting the opposition batting during the pivotal ‘twilight’ period will be important to reversing that streak but Robinson makes no bones about the fact he would rather be playing a standard five-day match.

“Traditional Test cricket, there’s nothing wrong with it to start with. I don’t think we need to play these pink ball games,” he said.

England have not enjoyed their experiences with the pink Kookaburra.
England have not enjoyed their experiences with the pink Kookaburra (Jason O’Brien/PA)

“It’s a bit gimmicky. They’re trying to get crowds in and change the game a little bit but the way England are playing Test cricket at the moment, I don’t think that needs to happen. We could stick to how we’re going and we’re entertaining people as we are so I’m not sure if it’s necessary really.”

The brighter pink ball has recently been touted for more widespread use, primarily as a potential solution to bad light stopping play, but as someone who uses it as the tool of his trade Robinson is underwhelmed by the current product.

“I’m not a massive fan of that ball, no. We’ve been trying to get them to swing this last week and they’re very inconsistent. They’re just not a traditional cricket ball,” he said.

“We’ve been trying a lot in the last week or so to get the pink ball moving and it’s proved pretty challenging. It’s not as consistent as the red ball, Dukes or Kookaburra, which swing for a little while and allow you to shine them.

  • Edgbaston, 2017: Beat WI by an innings and 209 runs
  • Adelaide, 2017: Lost to Aus by 120 runs
  • Auckland, 2018: Lost to NZ by an innings and 49 runs
  • Ahmedabad 2021: Lost to Ind by 19 wkts
  • Adelaide, 2021: Lost to Aus by 275 runs
  • Hobart, 2021: Lost to Aus by 146 runs

“This has a layer of lacquer on it and it’s really hard to shine and keep it swinging. It’s so hard to set yourself up and set the game because you don’t know how they’re going to react in the game.”

Robinson’s first day/night Test, in Adelaide during last winter’s Ashes, took a turn for the unexpected when he was surprisingly invited to bowl a spell of off-spin after a selection blunder saw Jack Leach left out.

Watching the 6ft 5in pace man twirling away in his sunglasses was a symbol of England’s muddled thinking during that series, and there is no chance of a repeat in the days ahead.

“I hope not anyway,” said Robinson with a smile. “For everyone’s sake.”

Fast bowler Ollie Robinson bowled spin during day four of the second Ashes test at the Adelaide in 2021 (Jason O'Brien/PA)
Fast bowler Ollie Robinson bowled spin during day four of the second Ashes test at the Adelaide in 2021 (Jason O’Brien/PA)

Whether he opens the bowling in less certain.

Ben Stokes’ decision to have him share the new ball with James Anderson when he returned to the side last summer, nudging the vastly experienced Stuart Broad to first change duties, brought excellent results but with New Zealand relying on two left-handed openers in Tom Latham and Devon Conway there could be another change.

“They’ve got two lefties up top and Broady is really good against left-handers, so whatever role we each play at any given time we’ll be up for the challenge,” said Robinson.

“It’s not set in stone by any means. We’ll play it as it comes and we’re all ready for that.”

England
England must decide who open the bowling in the first Test against New Zealand (John Walton/PA)

Robinson is one of several team members who have delayed the arrival of loved ones due to the weather conditions but if the pre-match net sessions are also affected, he is not worried about going in cold.

“We’ll be keeping tabs on it, but hopefully it won’t affect us too much,” he said.

“We are well aware it could be tricky to get out there but if we don’t train before Thursday I feel we’ve already had a good prep and we’re ready to go anyway.”

2
