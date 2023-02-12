Southampton sack Nathan Jones after defeat against 10-man Wolves

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Southampton have sacked manager Nathan Jones with the club entrenched in a desperate fight for Premier League survival.

Jones’ departure was announced on Sunday, less than 24 hours after a 2-1 home defeat by 10-man Wolves left the Saints at the foot of the table four points adrift of safety.

A statement on the club’s official website said: “Southampton Football Club can confirm it has parted company with men’s first-team manager Nathan Jones.

#SaintsFC has parted company with Men’s First Team Manager Nathan Jones. — Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) February 12, 2023

“First-team coaches Chris Cohen and Alan Sheehan have also left the club.

“First-team lead coach Ruben Selles will take charge of training and prepare the team ahead of next weekend’s game against Chelsea.”

Jones was appointed as Ralph Hasenhuttl’s replacement in November last year and his reign lasted just 14 games, of which he won five and lost the remaining nine.

The former Luton boss guided Saints to the Carabao Cup semi-finals and the FA Cup fifth round but tasted victory just once in his eight league fixtures and collected three points from a possible 24.

Nathan Jones’ reign at Southampton last just 14 games (Peter Byrne/PA)

And a run of successive defeats by Aston Villa, Brentford and Wolves, which prompted concerted protests from the club’s fans, ultimately cost the Welshman his job.

With 16 games remaining this season, the Saints are three points adrift of Bournemouth and Everton inside the relegation zone and a point further behind Leeds in 17th place.

Jones headed straight down the tunnel amid a chorus of boos at the end of Saturday’s game and asked afterwards if it might be his last in charge, he replied: “I have no idea.”

The 49-year-old, who briefly took charge at Stoke either side of two successful spells with Luton, had struck a more defiant note a week earlier following the defeat at Brentford.

He said: “I’ve compromised. I’ve compromised certain principles because of, one; personnel, but, two; the way people want to play and so on, because of fans and so on.

“I’ve compromised on a few little things, but no more because I’ve been very successful. Now I will live and die by my own philosophy.

“I’ve gone away from what brought me to this football club and I’m not going to do it again.”