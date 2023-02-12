Southampton sack Nathan Jones after defeat against 10-man Wolves

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Southampton sack Nathan Jones after defeat against 10-man Wolves

By Press Association
February 12 2023, 10.07am Updated: February 12 2023, 10.33am
Southampton have sacked manager Nathan Jones (Kieran Cleves/PA Images).
Southampton have sacked manager Nathan Jones (Kieran Cleves/PA Images).

Southampton have sacked manager Nathan Jones with the club entrenched in a desperate fight for Premier League survival.

Jones’ departure was announced on Sunday, less than 24 hours after a 2-1 home defeat by 10-man Wolves left the Saints at the foot of the table four points adrift of safety.

A statement on the club’s official website said: “Southampton Football Club can confirm it has parted company with men’s first-team manager Nathan Jones.

“First-team coaches Chris Cohen and Alan Sheehan have also left the club.

“First-team lead coach Ruben Selles will take charge of training and prepare the team ahead of next weekend’s game against Chelsea.”

Jones was appointed as Ralph Hasenhuttl’s replacement in November last year and his reign lasted just 14 games, of which he won five and lost the remaining nine.

The former Luton boss guided Saints to the Carabao Cup semi-finals and the FA Cup fifth round but tasted victory just once in his eight league fixtures and collected three points from a possible 24.

Nathan Jones' reign at Southampton last just 14 games
Nathan Jones' reign at Southampton last just 14 games (Peter Byrne/PA)

And a run of successive defeats by Aston Villa, Brentford and Wolves, which prompted concerted protests from the club’s fans, ultimately cost the Welshman his job.

With 16 games remaining this season, the Saints are three points adrift of Bournemouth and Everton inside the relegation zone and a point further behind Leeds in 17th place.

Jones headed straight down the tunnel amid a chorus of boos at the end of Saturday’s game and asked afterwards if it might be his last in charge, he replied: “I have no idea.”

The 49-year-old, who briefly took charge at Stoke either side of two successful spells with Luton, had struck a more defiant note a week earlier following the defeat at Brentford.

He said: “I’ve compromised. I’ve compromised certain principles because of, one; personnel, but, two; the way people want to play and so on, because of fans and so on.

“I’ve compromised on a few little things, but no more because I’ve been very successful. Now I will live and die by my own philosophy.

“I’ve gone away from what brought me to this football club and I’m not going to do it again.”

