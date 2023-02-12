Declan Rice ‘sick and tired’ of position in table but sees West Ham improvement

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Declan Rice ‘sick and tired’ of position in table but sees West Ham improvement

By Press Association
February 12 2023, 10.55am
Declan Rice helped West Ham to a draw against Chelsea (Mike Egerton/PA)
Declan Rice helped West Ham to a draw against Chelsea (Mike Egerton/PA)

Declan Rice admits he is “sick and tired” of seeing West Ham floundering at the wrong end of the Premier League.

The Hammers have endured a tough first half of the season but are slowly turning things around after a three-game unbeaten run.

A crucial win against fellow strugglers Everton was followed by back-to-back 1-1 draws at high-flying Newcastle and, on Saturday, at home to London rivals Chelsea.

Joao Felix put the Blues ahead but Chelsea old boy Emerson Palmieri equalised and West Ham survived a late VAR handball call against Tomas Soucek to escape with a point.

“We have started to show some consistency,” Hammers skipper Rice told the club website. “It was good character shown to get the goal back. I thought the point was a fair result in the end. I didn’t think there was much in it.

“When you play against the top sides you always want to go out there and do your best, and I think we did that again.

“We played a really good game against Everton, drew at a tough place to go to Newcastle, and a point against Chelsea – we are heading in the right direction.

“I am sick and tired of looking at the table and seeing where we are. As a player it’s horrible. You are constantly worrying about other people’s results, constantly knowing you have to go out there and win, the pressure is on.

“We have been really unlucky with our defensive injuries but we have adapted well, and we still believe we have enough to push up the table.”

Felix returned from a three-match ban, following a red card on his debut against Fulham, to open his Chelsea goal account.

“Scoring my first goal for Chelsea means a lot,” he told the Blues’ website.

“It’s been a difficult start for me with the suspension meaning I was out for around a month.

“I just want to play, so to get that chance here was very nice and I just had such happiness to score for this club. Hopefully that can be the first of many.”

