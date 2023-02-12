Leeds chief positive about progress in search for manager despite setbacks

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Leeds chief executive Angus Kinnear says the search for a new manager “is well advanced” as it heads into a second week.

The Yorkshire club sacked Jesse Marsch on Monday and appear to have suffered a series of setbacks in their hunt for a replacement.

Rayo Vallecano head coach Andoni Iraola and Dutchman Alfred Schreuder, recently dismissed by Ajax, remain high among the bookmakers’ favourites.

But West Brom’s Carlos Corberan has signed a new deal with his club, Feyenoord’s Arne Slot has ruled himself out and former River Plate head coach Marcelo Gallardo is reported to have turned down an approach.

Kinnear said in his programme notes before Sunday’s home Premier League game against Manchester United that this week had been “challenging for everyone at the club”.

Kinnear added: “The search for a new head coach is well advanced. The task is being able to align our list of prospects – which has been built and evolved under many seasons – with current availability and the openness of candidates to accept a new role in mid-season.

“While we have confidence in the caretaker team, we know the importance of a prompt appointment and, if (director of football) Victor (Orta) and I are in any doubt, we have (chairman) Andrea (Radrizzani’s) Twitter account to keep the pressure on!”