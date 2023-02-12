Racist online abuse towards Ivan Toney leaves Brentford ‘disgusted and saddened’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Racist online abuse towards Ivan Toney leaves Brentford ‘disgusted and saddened’

By Press Association
February 12 2023, 1.44pm Updated: February 12 2023, 6.27pm
Brentford’s Ivan Toney (left) was subjected to racist online abuse after the 1-1 draw at Arsenal
Brentford's Ivan Toney (left) was subjected to racist online abuse after the 1-1 draw at Arsenal

Brentford have revealed striker Ivan Toney was once again subjected to racist abuse on social media following his equaliser against Premier League leaders Arsenal on Saturday.

Toney’s controversial strike – his goal should have been ruled out by VAR for offside against Christian Norgaard, who set him up – secured a 1-1 draw at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday, denting the Gunners’ title charge and prompting a vile online reaction.

A post on the Bees’ official Twitter account on Sunday said: “Immediately after Brentford’s game against Arsenal, Ivan Toney received a barrage of abusive, racist direct messages via his Instagram account.

“We are disgusted and saddened that Ivan has had to deal with this yet again.”

The Premier League condemned the latest attack on Toney and vowed to support the player and his club.

A statement on the governing body’s official Twitter account said: “No one should have to face abuse of the kind received by Ivan Toney. It has no place in football or society. We are supporting Ivan and the club with investigations.

“The Premier League condemns all forms of discrimination. Football is for everyone.”

Kick It Out added: “We are disappointed to be commenting on more social media abuse but this vile, shameful behaviour has to end.

“No one should be expected to deal with any form of discrimination, let alone the continued barrage of racism that Ivan Toney has been subjected to. It has no place in our game, and no place in our society.

“How much more online abuse should we ask players to endure before social media companies and the government step up to tackle this problem?

“This latest incident shows once again why social media companies need to introduce meaningful reforms that protect those who play, watch and work in football. That includes a default option for hate filters being ‘on’, meaning people only see that content if they switch the filter ‘off’.

“We are disgusted by this abhorrent racism and will continue to work with partners across football to ensure that swift and appropriate action is taken against anyone responsible for perpetrating discriminatory abuse.

“We urge the government to act swiftly to pass legislation that protects people from online abuse.”

Toney revealed in October last year that he had been targeted on Instagram after scoring both goals in a 2-0 league victory over Brighton.

He shared screenshots of a direct message, in which he was called a ‘black c***’, on his Twitter account, adding: “I wasn’t even going to post this but I woke up angry.”

Meta, the parent company of Instagram and Facebook, condemned the abuse at the time, but said it could not take take action because the message had not been reported within the app.

Ivan Toney revealed he had been racially abused online in October last year
Ivan Toney revealed he had been racially abused online in October last year

Police were called in and Antonio Neill, 24, of Robert Street, Blyth, Northumberland, admitted a charge of sending an offensive message to Toney at Newcastle Magistrates’ Court last month.

A “disgusted and ashamed” Neill, who will be sentenced in March, apologised in court for a post which was not read out, but which was described as “exceptionally offensive” with “racial overtones” by district Judge Paul Currer.

