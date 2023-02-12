Marco Silva wants more Fulham players to share goalscoring responsibility

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Marco Silva wants more Fulham players to share goalscoring responsibility

By Press Association
February 12 2023, 2.46pm
Marco Silva called for his players to take greater responsibility for goalscoring after beating Nottingham Forest (Adam Davy/PA)
Marco Silva called for his players to take greater responsibility for goalscoring after beating Nottingham Forest (Adam Davy/PA)

Marco Silva called on his Fulham players to take greater responsibility for scoring goals after they ended a three-match scoreless run by beating Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

A fizzing drive by Willian that opened the scoring after 17 minutes at Craven Cottage was the first goal Silva’s team had netted in the Premier League since January 12, while top scorer Aleksandar Mitrovic has now scored just twice since November.

Fulham struck the woodwork three times against Forest, in between Willian’s opener and a clinching goal in the 88th minute by substitute Manor Solomon, and struggled to finish the visitors off despite a largely dominant display.

Afterwards, the manager challenged his players not to let too heavy a burden fall on the shoulders of 11-goal striker Mitrovic while he works to rediscover his scoring touch.

“We have to share goals,” said Silva. “We don’t have just a player to score goals, we have to share goals between our wingers, normally. If you look to the past, my wingers score goals.

“They have to arrive in certain areas to score goals. Our midfield has to score. We have to share goals, it’s not just on the strikers who score.

“There were one or two moments where we lost the ball and shouldn’t have. It gave them some dangerous moments, one great save from Bernd (Leno). But until then, we had created so many chances to punish them and to kill the game.”

The win saw Fulham climb to seventh with European qualification looking an increasingly attainable goal.

It keeps them on track for the club’s highest finish in the top flight since 2009, when the side managed by Roy Hodgson also came seventh en route to qualifying for the Europa League.

Despite their ascent, Silva insisted that his objectives from the start of the season have not changed.

“I want more and more and more,” he said. “We work hard to win the next match. All of you are waiting for the moment we are going to change something in our goals, but it’s not a moment to change.

“When we feel there is a moment to change something, I will be the first to talk about it. Right now, it doesn’t make sense.”

Forest manager Steve Cooper felt his side should have made more of their second-half chances, with Serge Aurier and Emmanuel Dennis both going close to equalising when the score was 1-0. In the end, the fightback briefly threatened by the visitors did not materialise.

“In the second half I feel we were by far the best team,” said Cooper. “I was convinced that we would equalise, I thought it would be a matter of time. But we should have done better with the chances that we had. We should have been more clinical.

“But we look at ourselves, we should have played in the first half like we did in the second. When you play like we did in the second half, you have to make the best of your opportunities, and we didn’t do that.”

