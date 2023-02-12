Rangers scrape past Partick Thistle after controversial Malik Tillman goal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Rangers scrape past Partick Thistle after controversial Malik Tillman goal

By Press Association
February 12 2023, 6.17pm
Rangers’ Malik Tillman (right) scored a controversial second goal against Partick Thistle (Steve Welsh/PA)
Rangers’ Malik Tillman (right) scored a controversial second goal against Partick Thistle (Steve Welsh/PA)

Ropey Rangers survived a Scottish Cup scare to beat Partick Thistle 3-2 but the fifth-round tie threw up a hugely controversial incident which saw both sides grab a goal each.

Jags captain Kevin Holt gave the Championship side the interval lead with a penalty after 35 minutes after a VAR check and Croatia striker Antonio Colak, who had been penalised for handball for the spot-kick, levelled with a header five minutes after the restart.

Jags goalkeeper Jamie Sneddon saved a poor James Tavernier penalty before the real drama came.

After Rangers had put the ball out for Malik Tillman to receive treatment, Holt looked to  launch a long ball from a throw-in back into the Gers half but Tillman robbed him and ran through to round the goalkeeper and put the ball in the net, sparking a melee with players from both sides and the on-loan Bayern Munich player on the ground.

Amid the confusion, Rangers boss Michael Beale instructed his players to allow Scott Tiffoney to run up the pitch and equalise but with four minutes of normal time remaining Connor McAvoy looked like he headed into his own net under pressure from James Sands to book the Gers a place in the last eight but the debate will continue.

With Rangers in such good form, it had promised to be a relatively straightforward afternoon.

Aside from the return of Colak, midfielder Nicolas Raskin was handed his first start since signing from Standard Liege with Ianis Hagi starting for the first time in over a year after recovering from a knee injury, with veteran goalkeeper Allan McGregor, Sands, Glen Kamara and Tillman reinstated while Kemar Roofe had recovered from a shoulder injury to take his place on the bench.

Thistle had good experience in their side in the shape of Stuart Bannigan, Brian Graham, Aaron Muirhead and former Ger Lee Hodson and their 2,500 fans added greatly to the atmosphere.

The Maryhill men soon found themselves under pressure but for all their possession the Govan side could not fashion a clear-cut chance.

Hagi headed a Todd Cantwell cross past the post from 14 yards in the 26th minute before the match took an unexpected twist.

McGregor made two fine saves, one from a Kyle Turner free-kick from outside the penalty area and then from Tiffoney’s powerful drive from 14 yards, before the visitors took a shock lead after a header from Holt inside the box struck the arm of nearby Colak.

Referee David Munro was asked to check the monitor by Steven Kirkland, in charge of VAR, and he pointed to the spot with Holt confidently sending McGregor the wrong way with his spot-kick.

As Jags fans celebrated, the Rangers supporters growled their frustration and Beale took action at the break.

Ryan Kent and Roofe replaced Hagi and Cantwell and within four minutes Roofe had raced clear of the Thistle defence only to fire wide of the target.

However, a minute later, Colak headed in a Raskin cross at the back post for his 15th goal of the season and waves of relief went around Ibrox outwith the yellow and red section.

Moments later, Sneddon parried a drive from Colak and it looked like Rangers had found their rhythm although Graham’s speculative effort from 35 yards evaded McGregor but also the crossbar.

When Bannigan tangled legs with Tillman inside the box referee Munro pointed to the spot and after a VAR check, Sneddon blocked a poor effort from Gers skipper Tavernier and Thistle retained hope.

Then came the incredible controversy with Tillman putting Rangers ahead before Tiffoney levelled to the amazement and bemusement of many in the crowd.

The match looked like it could go to extra-time but from a Borna Barisic corner the ball ended in the Thistle net, helped in by McAvoy it seemed with Sands in attendance, a scrappy goal to settle a remarkable match.

