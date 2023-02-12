Malik Tillman ‘completely unaware’ of wrong-doing with cup goal – Michael Beale

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Malik Tillman ‘completely unaware’ of wrong-doing with cup goal – Michael Beale

By Press Association
February 12 2023, 7.47pm Updated: February 12 2023, 8.49pm
Rangers’ Malik Tillman unaware of why his goal was controversial says boss Michael Beale (Steve Welsh/PA)
Rangers’ Malik Tillman unaware of why his goal was controversial says boss Michael Beale (Steve Welsh/PA)

Michael Beale claims Malik Tillman was “completely unaware” of any wrong-doing in his controversial goal in Rangers’ incident-packed 3-2 Scottish Cup win over Partick Thistle at Ibrox.

Jags captain Kevin Holt gave the Championship side a shock interval lead with a penalty after 35 minutes before Croatia striker Antonio Colak levelled soon after the break and Thistle goalkeeper Jamie Sneddon saved a James Tavernier penalty.

The real drama came after the home side had put the ball out for Tillman to receive treatment for an injury.

Rangers v Partick Thistle – Scottish Cup – Fifth Round – Ibrox Stadium
Malik Tillman (right) scored Rangers’ second goal against Partick Thistle in controversial circumstances (Steve Welsh/PA)

Holt looked to launch a long ball from a throw-in back into the Gers half but Tillman robbed him and ran through to round the goalkeeper and put the ball in the net, sparking Thistle fury and a melee involving players from both sides.

Beale instructed his players to allow Scott Tiffoney to run up the pitch and equalise and he was glad to get the winner with four minutes of normal time remaining when Connor McAvoy headed into his own net under pressure from James Sands.

Beale spoke about a “disjointed” first-half performance but was adamant that Tillman, on loan from Bayern Munich, was completely innocent.

He said: “Malik gets injured and we play the ball out, Malik is down on the floor and he doesn’t see that we have played the ball out.

Rangers v Partick Thistle – Scottish Cup – Fifth Round – Ibrox Stadium
Malik Tillman’s goal caused a melee between the Rangers and Partick Thistle players (Steve Welsh/PA)

“So by the time Malik gets up, he sees they have a throw-in and he puts his hand up to the referee as if to say, ‘how have they got a throw?’ and then he presses as he has been taught.

“He is completely unaware of the situation, of what has happened. I had to speak to my bench to make sure that is what they saw as well. Malik came over and I spoke to him and he confirmed it.

“So it (allowing Thistle to level) was the right thing to do. I will tell you why it was the right thing to do. Malik Tillman is a fantastic young player and I don’t want that hanging around his head.

“He has never cheated anyone in his life and as a football club we have high standards.

“We don’t need to do that to beat Partick Thistle at home. It is not an easy thing to ask footballers to do because they haven’t seen it but it was the right thing to do.

“For everything I want to stand for as a club and what I want to stand for and also for protecting a fantastic young player from having something thrown at him which I won’t allow.

“Yes it could have been risky but we don’t want to win like that. We don’t want to earn anything we aren’t due as a club or what we have earned on the park.

“That’s my overriding feeling on the whole situation that it would have been unjust if we had gone through that way.”

Thistle boss Ian McCall admitted the incident was a new one to him, saying: “I’ve been in football since 1981 and I’ve never seen anything like it before.”

But he believes Beale showed class with his action and added: “From my point of view Malik Tillman didn’t really realise what was going on.

“I don’t blame the referee because I’m not sure he can stop it. Maybe he can, I’m not sure what the rules are but I’m not sure he realised what was going on.

“We were just about to kick it back. Then Mick made the decision which I think reflects really well on him and this football club.

“Then it was game on after that. I hold no ill-feeling towards Malik Tillman whatsoever.

“I think I’d have done it if I’m being honest. It would have been interesting to see what would have happened if we had won 3-2 but he made the decision and I think it was the right one. I think sometimes a bit of class is going out of football but that showed it.”

Just hours after the final whistle, Thistle announced to widespread surprise that McCall and his management team had been sacked, with Under-18s coach Kris Doolan taking over on an interim basis.

The Jags sit fifth in the Championship, 10 points behind leaders Queen’s Park.

McCall, 58, joined Thistle for a second spell as boss in September 2019 after leaving Ayr.

A statement on Thistle’s website read: “Partick Thistle FC have this evening relieved Ian McCall, Alan Archibald and Neil Scally of their duties in relation to the first team with immediate effect.

“The club would like to place on record its sincere appreciation to all three for their contributions to Partick Thistle over many years.

“Under-18 coach Kris Doolan will take on the role of first-team manager on an interim basis, and will be assisted in this regard by academy director Paul McDonald.

“At this crucial juncture of the season, we ask all members of the Partick Thistle family to get behind Kris and the team as we strive for promotion to the Scottish Premiership.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Barry Gibson.
Sex pest assaulted woman at music event in Dunfermline bar
2
CR0041149, Poppy Watson, Ardler, Police on scene at Gleneagles Avenue in Ardler after a suspected assault/rape. Picture shows; Police parked at the cordon which seems to go around a wooded area with a path that runs through. Saturday 11th February, 2023. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DCThomson
Boy, 15, charged after teenage girl assaulted in Ardler area of Dundee
3
Asghar discussed a number of issues. Image: SNS
Tony Asghar on Mark Ogren’s Dundee United commitment as Tannadice sporting director breaks Lewis…
4
Scott Forbes leaves court on his way to prison. Image: Wullie Marr/ DC Thomson. 
Broughty Ferry man who abducted five-year-old boy and fled to Asia for 10 years…
5
Manifesto owner Forrey Rosscraig in Dundee store.
Manifesto: Dundee ‘institution’ to close this weekend after 37 years
2
6
Tim Booth and Andy Diagram of James. Image: PA
James and Razorlight set for Dundee Slessor Gardens gig
2
7
Anthony Muir went on trial at Perth Sheriff Court.
Pregnant woman stabbed abusive Fife boyfriend after throttle attacks
8
Disgraced ex-Dundee surgeon Professor Eljamel. Image: DC Thomson.
Disgraced ex-NHS Tayside doctor Eljamel still listed as landlord in Dundee
9
Broad Street in Cowdenbeath was closed. Image: Darren Watt
Pedestrian, 38, dies after being hit by car in Cowdenbeath
10
Russell Mill House has been lovingly restored. Image: Rettie.
Beautiful Fife house with annexe rescued from ruin by its young owners

More from The Courier

Isma Goncalves scored the third Rovers goal. Image: SNS.
Isma Goncalves hails 'amazing' teammates after debut goal for Raith Rovers in Scottish Cup
Finn Russell with girlfriend Emma Canning and daughter Charlie after the game.
Six Nations: Love and fatherhood turned Finn Russell around and back to his best,…
Jamie Ritchie accepts the Doddie Weir Cup from Kathy Weir after Scotland's win.
Six Nations: Scots' feet firmly on the ground as they start preparation for Paris
Zach Robinson celebrates in front of the home fans. Image: SNS.
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer insists there's more to come from Zach Robinson after match-winning…
Police closed Ambrose Street in Ferry. Image: Graham Huband.
Man arrested after armed police swoop on Broughty Ferry street
Alyson Kierans and Barry Keoghan attending the UK Gala Screening of Marvel Studios' Eternals, at BFI IMAX, London. Picture date: Wednesday October 27, 2021.
Oscar-nominated movie star sets up home in Broughty Ferry with partner and son
Zach Robinson and Alex Jakubiak celebrate as Dundee defeated Cove Rangers. Image: SNS.
4 Dundee talking points as subs sink Cove Rangers and Dark Blues cut gap…
Ross Millen and Scott Brown celebrate Rovers' win. Image: SNS.
4 Raith Rovers talking points after SPFL Turst Trophy heroics followed up with Scottish…
To go with story by Laura Devlin. A man has been charged following a disturbance at a junior football match. Picture shows; Police outside Laing Park, Carnoustie. . Carnoustie. . Supplied by WitzSado Date; 11/02/2023
Man charged after disturbance at Carnoustie Panmure v Bridge of Don match
CR0037610 First Minister Nicola Sturgeon who spoke at the ScotWind summit at the Marcliffe at Pitfodels, Aberdeen. Picture by Kami Thomson / DC Thomson 22-08-2022`
Nicola Sturgeon hit by shock poll as gender reform 'discontent' rises - but voters…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented