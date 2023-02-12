Finn Russell admits renewed harmony with Gregor Townsend producing top form

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Finn Russell admits renewed harmony with Gregor Townsend producing top form

By Press Association
February 12 2023, 10.01pm
Finn Russell and Gregor Townsend are now ‘on the same page’ (Jane Barlow/PA)
Finn Russell and Gregor Townsend are now ‘on the same page’ (Jane Barlow/PA)

Finn Russell put his sensational recent form for Scotland down to finding renewed harmony with head coach Gregor Townsend.

The pair have had a strained relationship at times but the talismanic stand-off explained how a telephone chat in November, after he had been left out of the initial squad for the autumn internationals, has helped them get “on the same page”.

Russell has looked back to his brilliant best since returning to the dark blue jersey for the mid-November Test against New Zealand, with his latest magnificent display coming in Saturday’s Guinness Six Nations destruction of Wales.

“Before I came back in the autumn, Gregor called me on the Saturday or Sunday night,” the Racing 92 fly-half explained. “I said to him before I came back in that I’d like for me and him to chat through a few things, not in terms of the stuff outside rugby, more the rugby side of it.

“There were a few things I may not have been happy with, or he might not have been happy with.

“It wasn’t a case of clearing the air, it was more about us getting back on the same page and being open and honest with each other as to where he is at mentally with his game-plan and how he wants things to run, and me having my input and saying what I think as well.

Finn Russell directly assisted three of Scotland's five tries
Finn Russell directly assisted three of Scotland’s five tries (Andrew Milligan/AP)

“Me and Gregor are in a much better place now than where we were a year ago. We are on the same page and I’m allowed to express myself. Not that I wasn’t before but I think the way that me and Gregor are working together is really helping me.

“I think Gregor and I get on better than we ever have done before. It’s not just us chatting about rugby, him being the coach and me being the player. It’s more just us chatting away and getting to know each other. We are both on the same page now and have a good relationship.”

Russell admits he struggled with “fatigue” last season on the back of the 2021 British and Irish Lions tour but he feels that becoming a father in November, and the lifestyle changes that has involved, has also helped him get back on track.

“If I’m happy and playing good rugby I’ll enjoy myself off the field and vice-versa: if I’m happy and enjoying myself off the field, I’ll be playing good rugby,” he said. “Last year was a poor season for me.

“I was probably tired and fatigued and didn’t really change anything myself whereas this year, partly because of my partner being pregnant, I’ve had to change my lifestyle and everything around that, and my rugby’s probably changed as well.

“There have been a few big differences in the last 12 months for me and that’s probably helping me now.”

Russell claimed the man-of-the-match award in Saturday’s 35-7 win over Wales as he directly assisted three of the Scots’ five tries and also played a prominent part in another.

“it was really good, I played well,” he said. “I pretty much did my job as a 10, which is to make the other boys look good, to create these chances for them to finish off. It was the first game my daughter [Charley] was at. It was a special game for me because she was there for the first time, we got a great result and I played quite well.

“When I wasn’t involved (for the first two autumn Tests), I missed it and wanted to get back in there so I’ve loved being back in camp. We’re playing good rugby but there’s still a lot more to come so it’s exciting times.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Barry Gibson.
Sex pest assaulted woman at music event in Dunfermline bar
2
CR0041149, Poppy Watson, Ardler, Police on scene at Gleneagles Avenue in Ardler after a suspected assault/rape. Picture shows; Police parked at the cordon which seems to go around a wooded area with a path that runs through. Saturday 11th February, 2023. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DCThomson
Boy, 15, charged after teenage girl assaulted in Ardler area of Dundee
3
Asghar discussed a number of issues. Image: SNS
Tony Asghar on Mark Ogren’s Dundee United commitment as Tannadice sporting director breaks Lewis…
4
Scott Forbes leaves court on his way to prison. Image: Wullie Marr/ DC Thomson. 
Broughty Ferry man who abducted five-year-old boy and fled to Asia for 10 years…
5
Manifesto owner Forrey Rosscraig in Dundee store.
Manifesto: Dundee ‘institution’ to close this weekend after 37 years
2
6
Tim Booth and Andy Diagram of James. Image: PA
James and Razorlight set for Dundee Slessor Gardens gig
2
7
Anthony Muir went on trial at Perth Sheriff Court.
Pregnant woman stabbed abusive Fife boyfriend after throttle attacks
8
Disgraced ex-Dundee surgeon Professor Eljamel. Image: DC Thomson.
Disgraced ex-NHS Tayside doctor Eljamel still listed as landlord in Dundee
9
Broad Street in Cowdenbeath was closed. Image: Darren Watt
Pedestrian, 38, dies after being hit by car in Cowdenbeath
10
Russell Mill House has been lovingly restored. Image: Rettie.
Beautiful Fife house with annexe rescued from ruin by its young owners

More from The Courier

Isma Goncalves scored the third Rovers goal. Image: SNS.
Isma Goncalves hails 'amazing' teammates after debut goal for Raith Rovers in Scottish Cup
Finn Russell with girlfriend Emma Canning and daughter Charlie after the game.
Six Nations: Love and fatherhood turned Finn Russell around and back to his best,…
Jamie Ritchie accepts the Doddie Weir Cup from Kathy Weir after Scotland's win.
Six Nations: Scots' feet firmly on the ground as they start preparation for Paris
Zach Robinson celebrates in front of the home fans. Image: SNS.
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer insists there's more to come from Zach Robinson after match-winning…
Police closed Ambrose Street in Ferry. Image: Graham Huband.
Man arrested after armed police swoop on Broughty Ferry street
Alyson Kierans and Barry Keoghan attending the UK Gala Screening of Marvel Studios' Eternals, at BFI IMAX, London. Picture date: Wednesday October 27, 2021.
Oscar-nominated movie star sets up home in Broughty Ferry with partner and son
Zach Robinson and Alex Jakubiak celebrate as Dundee defeated Cove Rangers. Image: SNS.
4 Dundee talking points as subs sink Cove Rangers and Dark Blues cut gap…
Ross Millen and Scott Brown celebrate Rovers' win. Image: SNS.
4 Raith Rovers talking points after SPFL Turst Trophy heroics followed up with Scottish…
To go with story by Laura Devlin. A man has been charged following a disturbance at a junior football match. Picture shows; Police outside Laing Park, Carnoustie. . Carnoustie. . Supplied by WitzSado Date; 11/02/2023
Man charged after disturbance at Carnoustie Panmure v Bridge of Don match
CR0037610 First Minister Nicola Sturgeon who spoke at the ScotWind summit at the Marcliffe at Pitfodels, Aberdeen. Picture by Kami Thomson / DC Thomson 22-08-2022`
Nicola Sturgeon hit by shock poll as gender reform 'discontent' rises - but voters…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented