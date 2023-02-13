The sporting weekend in pictures

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
The sporting weekend in pictures

By Press Association
February 13 2023, 5.02am
England’s Henry Arundell scores their side’s fourth try of the game during the Guinness Six Nations match at Twickenham Stadium, London. Picture date: Sunday February 12, 2023.
England's Henry Arundell scores their side's fourth try of the game during the Guinness Six Nations match at Twickenham Stadium, London. Picture date: Sunday February 12, 2023.

Manchester City drew a line under off-field distractions to close the gap on Premier League leaders Arsenal while rock-bottom Southampton sacked Nathan Jones.

Pep Guardiola’s side have been rocked by more than 100 charges by the Premier League relating to alleged financial breaches but they defeated Aston Villa 3-1 to move to within three points of Arsenal, who were held to a 1-1 draw by Brentford.

England got their first win under Steve Borthwick by dismantling a disappointing Italy while both Scotland and Ireland made it two wins from two in the Guinness Six Nations.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best images from the weekend’s sporting action.

What crisis? Manchester City coasted to a 3-1 victory over Aston Villa (Martin Rickett/PA)
What crisis? Manchester City coasted to a 3-1 victory over Aston Villa (Martin Rickett/PA)
Arsenal were frustrated by Brentford as they saw their lead atop the Premier League cut to three points (John Walton/PA)
Arsenal were frustrated by Brentford as they saw their lead atop the Premier League cut to three points (John Walton/PA)
Nathan Jones was sacked by Southampton just three months after his appointment (Kieran Cleeves/PA)
Nathan Jones was sacked by Southampton just three months after his appointment (Kieran Cleeves/PA)
Marcus Rashford continued his purple patch with the opener as Manchester United won 2-0 at Leeds (Danny Lawson/PA)
Marcus Rashford continued his purple patch with the opener as Manchester United won 2-0 at Leeds (Danny Lawson/PA)
Leicester came from a goal behind to thrash Tottenham 4-1 on Antonio Conte's return to the Spurs dugout after gallbladder surgery (Isaac Parkin/PA)
Leicester came from a goal behind to thrash Tottenham 4-1 on Antonio Conte's return to the Spurs dugout after gallbladder surgery (Isaac Parkin/PA)
Rangers boss Michael Beale instructed his players to allow Partick Thistle's Scott Tiffoney, pictured, to score in an incident packed Scottish Cup clash. Rangers survived a scare to win 3-2 (Steve Welsh/PA)
Rangers boss Michael Beale instructed his players to allow Partick's Scott Tiffoney, pictured, to score in an incident packed Scottish Cup clash. Rangers survived a scare to win 3-2 (Steve Welsh/PA)
An own goal from Molly Bartrip, right, sent Manchester United back to the Women's Super League summit following a hard-fought 2-1 win at Tottenham (John Walton/PA)
An own goal from Molly Bartrip, right, sent Manchester United back to the Women's Super League summit following a hard-fought 2-1 win at Tottenham (John Walton/PA)
England claimed their first win of this year's Six Nations by overcoming Italy (David Davies/PA)
England claimed their first win of this year's Six Nations by overcoming Italy (David Davies/PA)
Finn Russell starred as Scotland blitzed Wales 35-7 at BT Murrayfield (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Finn Russell starred as Scotland blitzed Wales 35-7 at BT Murrayfield (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Ireland are in pole position for Six Nations glory following a gripping 32-19 bonus-point victory over reigning Grand Slam champions France (Brian Lawless/PA)
Ireland are in pole position for Six Nations glory following a gripping 32-19 bonus-point victory over reigning Grand Slam champions France (Brian Lawless/PA)

Grant Gilchrist (r) and Sione Tuipulotu celebrate the 35-7 win over Wales.
We've done nothing yet' - Grant Gilchrist wants Scotland to keep building
England's Henry Arundell scores their side's fourth try of the game during the Guinness Six Nations match at Twickenham Stadium, London. Picture date: Sunday February 12, 2023.
Monday court round-up — Dealer, stalker and dozy driver
Bill and Vicky Peterkin hosted a weekend Re-engage tea party in Kirriemuir. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Re-engage tea parties for Angus elderly kicking Covid into touch
V&A Dundee director Leonie Bell.
ANDREW BATCHELOR: Tartan exhibition shows V&A Dundee is listening to the people
The deposit return scheme will go live in August. Image: Shutterstock.

What is the deposit return scheme and why has it become so controversial?
A9 dualling: Campaigners call for a public inquiry
United have the chance to bring some positivity back to Tannadice this weekend.
LEE WILKIE: Dundee United must produce BEST opening spell of season against St Johnstone…
Most Commented
What is the deposit return scheme and why has it become so controversial?
New Arbroath star Paul Komolafe at Gayfield. Image: Ewan Smith / DCT Media
Arbroath via Nigeria, Uzbekistan and Austria: The incredible journey of Lichties new boy Paul…
Most Commented
Meet the Perth businesswoman starring in new BBC series The Agency: Unfiltered
Kirsten Cameron, from Perth. Image: BBC Scotland.

Meet the Perth businesswoman starring in new BBC series The Agency: Unfiltered
Tayside and Fife firms big winners at Scottish tourism awards

