The sporting weekend in pictures

Manchester City drew a line under off-field distractions to close the gap on Premier League leaders Arsenal while rock-bottom Southampton sacked Nathan Jones.

Pep Guardiola’s side have been rocked by more than 100 charges by the Premier League relating to alleged financial breaches but they defeated Aston Villa 3-1 to move to within three points of Arsenal, who were held to a 1-1 draw by Brentford.

England got their first win under Steve Borthwick by dismantling a disappointing Italy while both Scotland and Ireland made it two wins from two in the Guinness Six Nations.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best images from the weekend’s sporting action.

What crisis? Manchester City coasted to a 3-1 victory over Aston Villa (Martin Rickett/PA)

Arsenal were frustrated by Brentford as they saw their lead atop the Premier League cut to three points (John Walton/PA)

Nathan Jones was sacked by Southampton just three months after his appointment (Kieran Cleeves/PA)

Marcus Rashford continued his purple patch with the opener as Manchester United won 2-0 at Leeds (Danny Lawson/PA)

Leicester came from a goal behind to thrash Tottenham 4-1 on Antonio Conte’s return to the Spurs dugout after gallbladder surgery (Isaac Parkin/PA)

Rangers boss Michael Beale instructed his players to allow Partick’s Scott Tiffoney, pictured, to score in an incident packed Scottish Cup clash. Rangers survived a scare to win 3-2 (Steve Welsh/PA)

An own goal from Molly Bartrip, right, sent Manchester United back to the Women’s Super League summit following a hard-fought 2-1 win at Tottenham (John Walton/PA)

England claimed their first win of this year’s Six Nations by overcoming Italy (David Davies/PA)

Finn Russell starred as Scotland blitzed Wales 35-7 at BT Murrayfield (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Ireland are in pole position for Six Nations glory following a gripping 32-19 bonus-point victory over reigning Grand Slam champions France (Brian Lawless/PA)