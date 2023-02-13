New Zealand scrambling to assemble their XI for first Test against England

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

New Zealand scrambling to assemble their XI for first Test against England

By Press Association
February 13 2023, 6.28am
New Zealand head coach Gary Stead was without some key players on Monday (Mike Egerton/PA)
New Zealand head coach Gary Stead was without some key players on Monday (Mike Egerton/PA)

New Zealand are scrambling to get their team together ahead of Thursday’s first Test against England, with travel disruption caused by Cyclone Gabrielle playing a part.

Five of their 14-man squad and three support staff had yet to arrive in Mount Maunganui when the Black Caps trained indoors at the Bay Oval on Monday, a session brought forward to the morning in a bid to avoid the worst of the weather conditions.

Despite heavy wind and rain both teams were able to manage a full net session on grass thanks to the venue’s marquee, but with the storm expected to intensify it is not clear whether the same facilities will remain usable.

Henry Nicholls has been unable to fly from Christchurch due to Cyclone Gabrielle.
Henry Nicholls has been unable to fly from Christchurch due to Cyclone Gabrielle (Mike Egerton/PA)

Batter Henry Nicholls was stuck on the South Island after his scheduled flight from Christchurch was was cancelled for safety reasons, while Blair Tickner and Will Young were both making their way by car from Napier in inclement conditions.

To complicate matters even more wicketkeeper Tom Blundell was absent having just welcomed his second child in Wellington, while seamer Matt Henry is still in Christchurch awaiting the arrival of his first baby. With Kyle Jamieson present but not taking part as medics assessed his fitness, there could be a few headaches as head coach Gary Stead pieces an XI together.

“We’ve got a number of players that are still arriving here at the moment, the cyclone that’s happening at the top of the North Island has had a wee bit of an impact on travel for some people,” said Stead.

“It’s disappointing the weather is the way it is but there’s a lot of people up at the top of the North Island who are a lot worse off than us.

“Originally we were planning to have an evening session training but we managed to get in a touch earlier. We were just worried that the winds might get up to such a point that we wouldn’t be able to train later on.”

New Zealand were the first team to come up against the radical new approach England have adopted under the leadership of Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum, losing 3-0 as they were shellshocked by their opponents’ fearless approach.

Stead admits England have got everyone in cricket talking but suggested his side would try to stick to their own strengths this time, rather than get sucked in to a style that does not suit them.

Asked if his side would try and match so-called ‘Bazball’ with his own brand of ‘Gazball’, he said: “You can call it what you want but it’s probably pretty boring – blocking, playing off the back foot and cutting.

“I think it’s great what Brendon and Ben have done with this English team. They’ve managed to take a team that was really struggling and turn it into something now that’s probably the talking point of world cricket.

“But I think what each team has to work out is what becomes really unique to them and natural for the way that they play.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Ross Taggart murdered mum Carol Anne.
Fife mum’s murder by her own son will feature in Netflix series
2
William Salve and Glenn Roach, owners of Taypark House. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.
Dundee hotel to star on Channel 4 show Four in a Bed
3
Kirkcaldy Aldi Store McKenzie Street
Man, 56, dies outside Kirkcaldy Aldi
4
Angus locals enjoying a cold beer at The Aboukir Hotel, Carnoustie. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media.
The best 6 pubs in Angus to kick back and watch live sport in
5
Alyson Kierans and Barry Keoghan attending the UK Gala Screening of Marvel Studios' Eternals, at BFI IMAX, London. Picture date: Wednesday October 27, 2021.
Oscar-nominated movie star sets up home in Broughty Ferry with partner and son
6
The Beast from the East brought Tayside and Fife to a standstill. February 2018. Image: DC Thomson.
In pictures: When the Beast from the East brought Tayside and Fife to a…
2
7
Air pollution.
Who will be fined? Perth and Kinross engine idling rules explained as policy set…
8
Russell Mill House has been lovingly restored. Image: Rettie.
Beautiful Fife house with annexe rescued from ruin by its young owners
9
Danny Leech died tragically in 1989. Image: Leech family.
Dundee gran accuses police of ‘corrupt investigation’ into seven-year-old son’s tragic death
10
The demolition of Craigiebank Church in its final stage. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Pictures and video as Craigiebank Church in Dundee demolished

More from The Courier

Grant Gilchrist (r) and Sione Tuipulotu celebrate the 35-7 win over Wales.
We've done nothing yet' - Grant Gilchrist wants Scotland to keep building
New Zealand head coach Gary Stead was without some key players on Monday (Mike Egerton/PA)
Monday court round-up — Dealer, stalker and dozy driver
Bill and Vicky Peterkin hosted a weekend Re-engage tea party in Kirriemuir. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Re-engage tea parties for Angus elderly kicking Covid into touch
V&A Dundee director Leonie Bell.
ANDREW BATCHELOR: Tartan exhibition shows V&A Dundee is listening to the people
Laura Hansler says a public inquiry must now be held. Image: Sandy McCook/Clarke Cooper/DC Thomson.
A9 dualling: Campaigners call for a public inquiry
United have the chance to bring some positivity back to Tannadice this weekend.
LEE WILKIE: Dundee United must produce BEST opening spell of season against St Johnstone…
The deposit return scheme will go live in August. Image: Shutterstock.
What is the deposit return scheme and why has it become so controversial?
New Arbroath star Paul Komolafe at Gayfield. Image: Ewan Smith / DCT Media
Arbroath via Nigeria, Uzbekistan and Austria: The incredible journey of Lichties new boy Paul…
Kirsten Cameron, from Perth. Image: BBC Scotland.
Meet the Perth businesswoman starring in new BBC series The Agency: Unfiltered
Presenter Jennifer Reoch, Calum Ross, Diane Budd, Eilidh Smith, Nicole Keay, Jennifer Houston and Debbie Keay from Morton of Pitmilly, St Andrews, presenter JJ Chalmers. Image: Chris Watt Date; 10/02/2023
Tayside and Fife firms big winners at Scottish tourism awards

Editor's Picks

Most Commented