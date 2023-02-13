John Brooks taken off VAR duty for two matches following Brighton error

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
John Brooks taken off VAR duty for two matches following Brighton error

By Press Association
February 13 2023, 11.20am Updated: February 13 2023, 11.30am
John Brooks has been replaced on VAR duties for the Merseyside derby and the Arsenal v Manchester City match this week (Gareth Fuller/PA)
John Brooks has been replaced on VAR duties for the Merseyside derby and the Arsenal v Manchester City match this week (Gareth Fuller/PA)

The VAR who wrongly disallowed a Brighton goal against Crystal Palace at the weekend has been replaced for two matches he was due to officiate this week.

John Brooks ruled out a goal by Pervis Estupinan after drawing the offside lines against the wrong Palace player, one of two major offside errors by VARs during Saturday’s action.

Brooks had been due to act as VAR for Monday night’s Merseyside derby and the Arsenal v Manchester City match on Wednesday, but Professional Game Match Officials (PGMOL) has confirmed Brooks has been replaced by Andre Marriner and David Coote respectively for those matches.

PGMOL’s chief refereeing officer Howard Webb has called a referees meeting for Tuesday in the wake of the two high-profile errors made in the Premier League over the weekend.

The other involved dedicated VAR Lee Mason, who failed to check an offside in the build-up to Ivan Toney’s equaliser for Brentford at Arsenal.

Appointments for the next round of Premier League matches are due to be confirmed at midday on Tuesday.

PGMOL has not commented on whether Mason will be involved. He was not selected earlier this season in the round following another high-profile error he made, when he disallowed a goal for Newcastle in their home match against Crystal Palace on September 3.

Former referee Lee Mason has been a dedicated VAR since the start of last season
Former referee Lee Mason has been a dedicated VAR since the start of last season (Laurence Griffiths/PA)

Webb’s impact since his return to the English game at the end of last year after a stint managing referees in the United States has largely been well received.

He presented to clubs at Friday’s Premier League shareholders’ meeting and has raised the bar for VAR intervention on subjective decisions so that only clear and obvious errors are now being reviewed.

Webb sees the purpose of Tuesday’s meeting as being to identify the issues from the weekend, reflect on them, review them and move forward.

He is keen to ensure officials have the correct support and coaching, and VARs already have dedicated assistance from former rugby league referee Phil Bentham.

Keith Hackett, a former referee and former PGMOL general manager, has called for Mason to be sacked.

He described Mason as a “serial offender” in his column for the Daily Telegraph and added: “Lee would be towards the bottom in the list of best performers. He has seemingly passed the point of requiring operational assistance – he does not have a place any more.”

PA understands Mason, who became a dedicated VAR at the start of last season after retiring as an on-field official, did check and clear a block from Brentford’s Ethan Pinnock on Arsenal defender Gabriel Magalhaes as Mathias Jensen swung a free-kick into the box. However, Mason did not fully investigate the play directly preceding Brentford’s goal, when Christian Norgaard appeared to be in an offside position before he hooked the ball back across goal for Toney to score.

In September, Newcastle were initially awarded a goal against Crystal Palace but Mason disallowed it on review for a foul by Magpies forward Joe Willock on Eagles goalkeeper Vicente Guaita.

However, replays indicated Willock had been pushed into Guaita by Palace defender Tyrick Mitchell.

