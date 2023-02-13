PA Sport trivia (14/02/23)

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
By Press Association
February 13 2023, 12.16pm
PA SPORT BIRTHDAYS

Kevin Keegan (soccer) – Former England, Newcastle and Manchester City manager and twice European Footballer of the Year, born 1951.

Judy Oakes (athletics) – Former Olympic shot-putter and twice Commonwealth champion for England, born 1958.

Philippe Sella (rugby union) – Retired France centre and former world record holder for international caps, born 1962.

Jon Ridgeon (athletics) – Former Olympic 110 metres hurdles finalist and World Championship silver medallist, born 1967.

Chris Lewis (cricket) – Former England all-rounder, who was released from prison in 2015 after serving a six-year sentence for drug smuggling, born 1968.

Cadel Evans (cycling) – Australian Tour de France winner in 2011, born 1977.

Bacary Sagna (soccer) – Former Manchester City and France right-back, born 1983.

Philippe Senderos (soccer) – Switzerland’s former Arsenal, Fulham and Aston Villa defender, born 1985.

Angel Di Maria (soccer) – Argentina and former Manchester United winger, currently with Juventus, born 1988.

Edinson Cavani (soccer) – Uruguay and former Manchester United, currently with Valencia, born 1987.

Christian Eriksen (soccer) – Manchester United and Denmark midfielder, born 1992.

Lucas Hernandez (soccer) – Bayern Munich and France defender, born 1996.

ON THIS DAY IN SPORT

1896: George Lohmann took eight wickets for seven runs as England bowled South Africa out for 30 at Port Elizabeth. The innings total remained the lowest in a Test match for almost 60 years.

1907: American jockey Johnny Longden was born in Wakefield, West Yorkshire. He went on to ride Count Fleet to victory in the US Triple Crown – the Kentucky Derby, the Belmont Stakes and the Preakness Stakes – in 1943. He had a 40-year riding career, during which he rode 6,032 winners and became the first man to top the 6,000 mark.

1925: Wigan beat the Cumberland amateur side Flimby and Fothergill 116-0 in a rugby league Northern Cup match.

1984: British skaters Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean won Olympic gold in Sarajevo for their dance interpretation of Ravel’s Bolero, claiming perfect 6.0 scores from all 12 judges.

1989: Peter Scudamore became the third National Hunt jockey, after Stan Mellor and John Francome, to ride 1,000 winners.

2006: Mike Ruddock resigned as Wales coach just 11 months after he steered the team to their first Grand Slam triumph in 27 years. Ruddock cited family reasons for his decision.

2010: Dick Francis, the best-selling novelist and rider of Devon Loch at the 1956 Grand National, died at the age of 89.

2012: Rangers appointed administrators Duff and Phelps as the extent of the club’s serious financial problems emerged. The Scottish club were subsequently deducted 10 points, before entering liquidation and reforming in Division Three.

2013: South African Paralympic and Olympic sprinter Oscar Pistorius was arrested on suspicion of murdering his girlfriend after she was shot dead at his home.

2020: Manchester City were banned from European club competition for two years and fined 30million Euros – or £24.9million – by UEFA after being found to have committed “serious breaches” of club licensing and financial fair play regulations. The ban was later overturned and the fine reduced to 10million Euros (£9million) by the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

PA SPORT SELECTIVE TV GUIDE

Today (February 14)

FOOTBALL: Champions League, AC Milan v Tottenham – BT Sport 1 1900, Paris St Germain v Bayern Munich – BT Sport 2 1915; Championship, Burnley v Watford – Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event 1930, Coventry v Millwall – Sky Sports Arena 1940.

CRICKET: Women’s ICC World T20, Australia v Bangladesh – Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Cricket 1630.

SNOOKER: Welsh Open – Eurosport 2 1245 and 1845, BBC Two Wales 1300 and 1900.

Tomorrow (February 15)

FOOTBALL: Champions League, Borussia Dortmund v Chelsea – BT Sport 1 1900, Club Brugge v Benfica – BT Sport 2 1930; Championship, Sheffield United v Middlesbrough – Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event 1930; LaLiga, Real Madrid v Elche – Viaplay Sports 1930.

CRICKET: Women’s ICC World T20, West Indies v India – Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Cricket 1230, Pakistan v Ireland – Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Cricket 1630.

SNOOKER: Welsh Open – Eurosport 2 1245 and 1845, BBC Two Wales 1300 and 1900.

CYCLING: Tour of Algarve – Eurosport 1 1530.

PA SPORT QUIZ

1. Former Newcastle, Norwich and Brighton boss Chris Hughton has been appointed manager of which national team?

2. Which horse did Lester Piggott ride to Epsom Derby victory in 1977?

3. Who won a sliver medal for Great Britain alongside Andy Murray in the mixed doubles at the 2012 London Olympics?

4. Who did Joe Root replace as England Test captain in February 2017?

5. Which Scottish League One club is known as ‘The Pars’?

6. For which British rugby union club did New Zealand winger Jonah Lomu sign in October 2005?

7. Who was the last non-European driver to win the Formula 1 World Championship?

8. At which sport did England’s Nathan Robertson and Gail Emms claim World Championship gold in 2006?

9. On which course did Francesco Molinari win the 2018 Open?

10. Which British woman won gold in the javelin at the 1987 World Championships in Rome?

Answers: 1. Ghana; 2. The Minstrel; 3. Laura Robson; 4. Alastair Cook; 5. Dunfermline; 6. Cardiff Blues; 7. Jacques Villeneuve (1997). 8. Badminton; 9. Carnoustie; 10. Fatima Whitbread.

