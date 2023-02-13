5 things we learned from round two of the Six Nations

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
5 things we learned from round two of the Six Nations

By Press Association
February 13 2023, 2.04pm
Andy Farrell’s Ireland sit at the top of the Six Nations table after two rounds (Brian Lawless/PA)
Andy Farrell’s Ireland sit at the top of the Six Nations table after two rounds (Brian Lawless/PA)

The 2023 Guinness Six Nations enters the first break week with plenty of talking points after a trio of thematic encounters in round two.

Here, the PA news agency examines five talking points arising from the games.

Two tier tournament

After two rounds, a clear division has emerged between the title contenders and the chasing pack. Ireland and France are the heavyweights, with their classic encounter in Dublin producing a remarkable 46 minutes of ball in play, closely followed by a Scotland side who have been a joy to watch. A step below are England, Wales and Italy, teams starting from the ground up after changing their coaches or, in Italy’s case, attempting to reverse years of Six Nations failure. Having dispatched champions France with such class, it is Ireland’s tournament to lose.

Russell is box office

Scotland’s buccaneering victories over England and Wales have propelled them into title contention, with their genius fly-half Finn Russell steering the ship. “I’m just doing my job out there, making other boys look good!” Russell said after orchestrating a first Scottish win against Warren Gatland, but make no mistake – he is the star of the show. Antoine Dupont is rightly regarded as the sport’s finest player, but much more of this and Russell will be snapping at his heels. In a game dominated by structure, the Racing 92 ringmaster is a rare free spirit whose exuberance brings a smile to the face.

England off the mark

Ollie Lawrence was magnificent against Italy
Ollie Lawrence was magnificent against Italy (Adam Davy/PA)

While fireworks went off in Dublin and Edinburgh, the first fallow week was ushered in by a more pedestrian afternoon at Twickenham. But as well as the welcome sight of Steve Borthwick securing his first win in charge, there were tentative signs of an England team finding an identity from the wreckage of the Eddie Jones era. It was ugly at times with too much ball kicked away, but a strong scrum and line-out maul, as well as Ollie Lawrence making muscular runs at inside centre, were evidence of progress as Borthwick rebuilds from the ground up.

Setback for Italy

Italy arrived at Twickenham amid high expectations but their revival fell flat on its face as they failed to show up until the second half. They won the second half 14-12 after Marco Riccioni and Alessandro Fusco ran in fine tries, but they were surprisingly passive in a one-sided forward battle. After taking France to the wire in round one, as well as toppling Wales and Australia last year, they must regroup quickly or risk seeing the optimism that had gathered over Italian rugby being cast as a false dawn.

Wales between a rock and a hard place

Warren Gatland faces a big challenge improving Welsh rugby
Warren Gatland faces a big challenge improving Welsh rugby (Jane Barlow/PA)

Gatland’s ‘second coming’ with Wales has seen Murrayfield continue a theme evident in the defeat by Ireland – that the team’s malaise is deep-rooted. Life will not get any easier, with games against England and France sandwiching an appointment with Italy in Rome that could be a wooden spoon decider, and the question now is what direction does Gatland take in selection? Does he give more of the younger generation a chance or go with the old guard seven months out from the World Cup? It is tough times for Welsh rugby and even Gatland’s nous might not be able to save them from long-term decline.

