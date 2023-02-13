Nat Sciver-Brunt becomes one of Britain’s best paid sportswomen in WPL auction

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Nat Sciver-Brunt becomes one of Britain's best paid sportswomen in WPL auction

By Press Association
February 13 2023, 2.46pm
Nat Sciver-Brunt is in the money (Steven Paston/PA)
Nat Sciver-Brunt is in the money (Steven Paston/PA)

Nat Sciver-Brunt became one of Britain’s highest-paid sportswomen in Monday’s auction for the inaugural Women’s Premier League.

Mumbai Indians paid 3.2 crore rupees, or around £320,000, to select the all-rounder in the sister competition of the Indian Premier League while her England team-mate Sophie Ecclestone went to UP Warriorz for 1.8 crore (£180,000).

While prize money, such as for Emma Raducanu’s 2021 US Open win, and an emerging batch of endorsement deals will present a different picture, Sciver-Brunt’s windfall in particular stands out in salary terms.

WPL auction: biggest earners

She ranked behind only India’s star batter Smriti Mandhana in the auction prices and for less than a month’s work she will dwarf her England earnings.

ECB central contracts are understood to be worth between £60,000 and £100,000 per year – batter Sophia Dunkley was another player celebrating after being picked up by Gujarat Giants for the lower end of that range, while Alice Capsey earned £75,000 from the Delhi Capitals.

By way of comparison, the top price band in the ECB’s domestic franchise competition the Hundred is £31,250 in the women’s competition. Ecclestone and Sciver-Brunt entered the WPL bidding at a base price of £50,000, with Sciver-Brunt benefiting from a bidding war between Mumbai and the Warriorz after early interest from Delhi. The Warriorz, led by England coach Jon Lewis, outbid the Giants for Ecclestone’s services.

Across domestic women’s sport there are very few comparable earning opportunities, with England’s European champion footballers among the highest-profile stars. The Lionesses earn the same match fees as their male counterparts, a reported £2,000 per match, with central contracts starting from £15,000 and typically paying around £30,000.

Jill Scott, who retired after England’s win, broadened her horizons outside football with a reported £120,000 fee for her victorious stint on reality show I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! Sciver-Brunt and Ecclestone will both exceed that, and are unlikely to be locked in a cage of rats or need medics to remove cockroaches from their ears for the privilege.

Salaries in the Women’s Super League range from around £20,000 per year to Chelsea striker Sam Kerr’s reported league-leading salary of £400,000.

England’s rugby stars, who put together a world record 30-match winning run on their way to last year’s World Cup final, have central contracts reportedly worth between £26,000 and £32,000 plus match fees of £800. That compares poorly to New Zealand, who beat them in that final, whose players can earn up to double that upper limit plus assembly fees of up to £10,000 per year and plus pensions and other benefits.

Netball, a sport in which England have enjoyed huge recent success and which has a growing profile on Sky Sports, has a reported salary cap of £70,000. That is for a squad of 10, with two additional marquee players outside the cap.

