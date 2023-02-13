Alfred Schreuder no longer in frame for Leeds job as managerial hunt goes on

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Alfred Schreuder no longer in frame for Leeds job as managerial hunt goes on

By Press Association
February 13 2023, 2.52pm
Former Ajax head coach Alfred Schreuder was at Elland Road on Sunday (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Leeds will not be appointing Alfred Schreuder as their new manager, the PA news agency understands.

Former Ajax boss Schreuder emerged as favourite to replace Jesse Marsch after watching Leeds’ 2-0 defeat to Manchester United at Elland Road on Sunday.

But the 50-year-old Dutchman is no longer a candidate for the role and the Premier League club, who have met with several setbacks in their manager hunt, are now continuing their search.

Leeds met with several candidates over the weekend after missing out on previous top targets and will now consider a short-term replacement for Marsch.

Jesse Marsch was sacked last week
The Whites had hoped to appoint Rayo Vallecano’s Andoni Iraola last week, but the Spanish club blocked the move and will offer a new contract to the 40-year-old, whose current deal expires at the end of the season.

Other targets, Carlos Corberan and Arne Slot, are also in employment and last week ruled themselves out of the running.

Corberan signed a new deal with West Brom and Slot committed himself to Feyenoord following an approach from the Yorkshire club.

Former River Plate boss Marcelo Gallardo is reportedly not ready to resume his managerial career and Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou has dismissed speculation linking him with the vacancy.

Marsch was sacked last week after failing to steer Leeds clear of relegation trouble.

Michael Skubala (left) and his team could extend their spell in caretaker charge
Michael Skubala (left) and his team could extend their spell in caretaker charge (Danny Lawson/PA)

The 49-year-old American departed after a seven-game winless league run left Leeds above the bottom three only on goal difference, having been at Elland Road for less than a year.

Under-21s boss Michael Skubala, development coach Paco Gallardo and Chris Armas, who was briefly Marsch’s assistant, were placed in temporary charge and Leeds’ winless run has now extended to nine matches.

It is understood Leeds will meet with Skubala and Gallardo on Monday to discuss extending their caretaker roles.

Leeds have played Manchester United twice in the space of five days, drawing 2-2 at Old Trafford last Wednesday before Sunday’s defeat, and are currently one point above the bottom three.

Leeds face two crucial fixtures over the next fortnight, at relegation rivals Everton on Saturday and at home against bottom club Southampton the following week

