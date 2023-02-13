Simon Middleton urges RFU to bring women into England’s coaching set up

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Simon Middleton urges RFU to bring women into England’s coaching set up

By Press Association
February 13 2023, 3.00pm
Simon Middleton is stepping down as England head coach following the Six Nations (Brett Phibbs/PA)
Simon Middleton is stepping down as England head coach following the Six Nations (Brett Phibbs/PA)

Outgoing England boss Simon Middleton says the time has come for the Rugby Football Union to “really go after female coaching”.

Middleton will step down from the position he has held since 2015 at the end of the upcoming TikTok Women’s Six Nations.

The 57-year-old, whose successor is set to be announced following the championship, feels a new voice is needed in the role.

Simon Middleton has been England head coach since 2015
Simon Middleton has been England head coach since 2015 (Zac Goodwin/PA)

While he is not involved in the ongoing recruitment process, he has urged the RFU to focus on bringing women into the coaching set up.

“From an English point of view, now is the time to really go after the female coaching,” said the former dual-code player.

“You’ve got a generation of players and a lot of them have lived through almost a decade of professional rugby.

“I know the contracts haven’t been full-time for that long but there’s been a significant influence in terms of what professionalism looks like within the programme.

“A lot of players have lived through that now, so they are very well-prepared to step into coaching, if they choose to.

“From that point of view, there is some excellent coaching potential and we’ve got to grow that side of it.”

Middleton guided England to World Cup finals in 2017 and 2022, where they were beaten by New Zealand on each occasion.

He has led the Red Roses to five Six Nations titles, including four Grand Slams, and set a record-breaking 30-match winning run last year.

His imminent departure was announced last week following conversations with RFU performance director Conor O’Shea.

Middleton says it is “absolutely critical” the governing body’s recruitment drive is a success, with succession planning having been in progress for the past 18 months.

“Conor had been asking my thoughts every time we met,” said Middleton, when asked about his decision to give up the post.

“And I think, to be honest, for the good of the programme and for the good of myself, we’d be better off if we stepped away from it at this point.

England are the reigning Six Nations champions
England are the reigning Six Nations champions (PA)

“I just thought, ‘it’s time’, they need a new stimulus at the top. It was very much a dual thing: a new challenge for me, a new voice for the players.

“This next process is going to be a huge process, absolutely critical we get it right. Who would I like to take over? The right person.”

England begin their Six Nations title defence by taking on Scotland on March 25 in Newcastle, before finishing their campaign against France on April 29 at Twickenham.

Middleton, who is keeping his options open regarding his own future, believes making the women’s game more competitive is one of the major challenges facing the sport moving forward.

The RFU has been working on succession planning for Simon Middleton’s replacement
The RFU has been working on succession planning for Simon Middleton’s replacement (David Davies/PA)

“We’ve got to close the gap in a lot more sides, tier one and tier two, and make sure the next World Cup (in England in 2025) and certainly the World Cup after that becomes far more competitive, and the Six Nations and all the other tournaments,” he said.

“Closing the gap across the various nations is really important.

“It’s got to be (about) investment because it’s a simple fact that if you want to develop a programme you have to add expertise, you have to add resource into there and to do that, you’ve got to invest into the programmes.

“That’s what the RFU have done, that’s what France have done continually, that’s what New Zealand did. If you get more games more competitive then it becomes self-perpetuating.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Ross Taggart murdered mum Carol Anne.
Fife mum’s murder by her own son will feature in Netflix series
2
William Salve and Glenn Roach, owners of Taypark House. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.
Dundee hotel to star on Channel 4 show Four in a Bed
3
Kirkcaldy Aldi Store McKenzie Street
Man, 56, dies outside Kirkcaldy Aldi
4
Angus locals enjoying a cold beer at The Aboukir Hotel, Carnoustie. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media.
The best 6 pubs in Angus to kick back and watch live sport in
5
Alyson Kierans and Barry Keoghan attending the UK Gala Screening of Marvel Studios' Eternals, at BFI IMAX, London. Picture date: Wednesday October 27, 2021.
Oscar-nominated movie star sets up home in Broughty Ferry with partner and son
6
The Beast from the East brought Tayside and Fife to a standstill. February 2018. Image: DC Thomson.
In pictures: When the Beast from the East brought Tayside and Fife to a…
2
7
Air pollution.
Who will be fined? Perth and Kinross engine idling rules explained as policy set…
8
Russell Mill House has been lovingly restored. Image: Rettie.
Beautiful Fife house with annexe rescued from ruin by its young owners
9
Danny Leech died tragically in 1989. Image: Leech family.
Dundee gran accuses police of ‘corrupt investigation’ into seven-year-old son’s tragic death
10
The demolition of Craigiebank Church in its final stage. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Pictures and video as Craigiebank Church in Dundee demolished

More from The Courier

Grant Gilchrist (r) and Sione Tuipulotu celebrate the 35-7 win over Wales.
We've done nothing yet' - Grant Gilchrist wants Scotland to keep building
Simon Middleton is stepping down as England head coach following the Six Nations (Brett Phibbs/PA)
Monday court round-up — Dealer, stalker and dozy driver
Bill and Vicky Peterkin hosted a weekend Re-engage tea party in Kirriemuir. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Re-engage tea parties for Angus elderly kicking Covid into touch
V&A Dundee director Leonie Bell.
ANDREW BATCHELOR: Tartan exhibition shows V&A Dundee is listening to the people
Laura Hansler says a public inquiry must now be held. Image: Sandy McCook/Clarke Cooper/DC Thomson.
A9 dualling: Campaigners call for a public inquiry
United have the chance to bring some positivity back to Tannadice this weekend.
LEE WILKIE: Dundee United must produce BEST opening spell of season against St Johnstone…
The deposit return scheme will go live in August. Image: Shutterstock.
What is the deposit return scheme and why has it become so controversial?
New Arbroath star Paul Komolafe at Gayfield. Image: Ewan Smith / DCT Media
Arbroath via Nigeria, Uzbekistan and Austria: The incredible journey of Lichties new boy Paul…
Kirsten Cameron, from Perth. Image: BBC Scotland.
Meet the Perth businesswoman starring in new BBC series The Agency: Unfiltered
Presenter Jennifer Reoch, Calum Ross, Diane Budd, Eilidh Smith, Nicole Keay, Jennifer Houston and Debbie Keay from Morton of Pitmilly, St Andrews, presenter JJ Chalmers. Image: Chris Watt Date; 10/02/2023
Tayside and Fife firms big winners at Scottish tourism awards

Editor's Picks

Most Commented