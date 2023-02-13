George Turner insists Scotland’s focus is on the next game in the Six Nations

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

George Turner insists Scotland’s focus is on the next game in the Six Nations

By Press Association
February 13 2023, 3.48pm
George Turner scored Scotland’s first try against Wales (Jane Barlow/PA)
George Turner scored Scotland’s first try against Wales (Jane Barlow/PA)

George Turner believes Scotland are ready to flourish now that they have learned to focus on sustained improvement instead of dwelling on their victories.

Many players have spoken recently of a mentality shift whereby the Scots are looking to build genuine consistency rather than simply basking in the after-glow of any wins that come along.

This outlook has been deemed a key factor in Gregor Townsend’s side kicking off a Six Nations campaign with back-to-back victories for the first time after they followed up their Calcutta Cup triumph at Twickenham with a clinical 35-7 destruction of Wales at BT Murrayfield on Saturday.

“The last couple of years we’ve been talking about a special group of players and we’ve had great wins over England in the opening games then slipped against Wales home and away having been confident going into both those games,” said Glasgow hooker Turner.

“We talked after the England game about how we’d had a good win but that we’d made a lot of mistakes and knew we had a lot to improve.

“We were all ecstatic that we’d won against England but everyone just automatically rolled into the next week and was like ‘we know we’ve lost to Wales a few times, we need to focus’.”

Turner feels the same approach of instantly turning attention to improving in the next match can stand the Scots in good stead as they bid to remain top of the Six Nations table with victory away to France a week on Sunday.

“It’s a great feeling in camp, a great group of boys,” he said.

“But even now, although we played well for a lot of that game against Wales, the main thing is that we’re now really wanting to build on that and take it further.

“The next game is about really fine-tuning and having a proper good performance. We’ve got things to work on and get better at. We’re obviously confident and we want to back up these wins again but we won’t take France lightly. We want to win there again.”

Turner scored the first of Scotland’s five tries on Saturday following a maul, but only after a TMO review to check he had managed to ground the ball under a ruck of bodies.

“I didn’t know I’d scored until I looked up at the replay,” he said. “I got a bit lucky. They nearly held me up but I just touched a blade of grass!”

George Turner scores against Wales
George Turner scored against Wales (Jane Barlow/PA)

Almost immediately after his try, which allowed the Scots to go 13-0 up, Turner was sin-binned for a high tackle on George North and during this period at the end of the first half, the Welsh reduced their deficit to 13-7 and threatened to go in leading at the interval.

“I was absolutely gutted,” he said. “I can see why it was a yellow card. But we have plans, we replicate in training things that can happen.

“Actually, we replicated last week what we might do if I got a yellow card so that was good foresight, maybe. The boys adapted to it, spread a bit more and did a good job.

“It was a wee momentum shift. They got a few calls and they nearly scored in the corner right at the end of the half. If we’d let them in, we would maybe have dropped our heads but to keep them out at that point was a really big thing.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Ross Taggart murdered mum Carol Anne.
Fife mum’s murder by her own son will feature in Netflix series
2
William Salve and Glenn Roach, owners of Taypark House. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.
Dundee hotel to star on Channel 4 show Four in a Bed
3
Kirkcaldy Aldi Store McKenzie Street
Man, 56, dies outside Kirkcaldy Aldi
4
Angus locals enjoying a cold beer at The Aboukir Hotel, Carnoustie. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media.
The best 6 pubs in Angus to kick back and watch live sport in
5
Alyson Kierans and Barry Keoghan attending the UK Gala Screening of Marvel Studios' Eternals, at BFI IMAX, London. Picture date: Wednesday October 27, 2021.
Oscar-nominated movie star sets up home in Broughty Ferry with partner and son
6
The Beast from the East brought Tayside and Fife to a standstill. February 2018. Image: DC Thomson.
In pictures: When the Beast from the East brought Tayside and Fife to a…
2
7
Air pollution.
Who will be fined? Perth and Kinross engine idling rules explained as policy set…
8
Russell Mill House has been lovingly restored. Image: Rettie.
Beautiful Fife house with annexe rescued from ruin by its young owners
9
Danny Leech died tragically in 1989. Image: Leech family.
Dundee gran accuses police of ‘corrupt investigation’ into seven-year-old son’s tragic death
10
The demolition of Craigiebank Church in its final stage. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Pictures and video as Craigiebank Church in Dundee demolished

More from The Courier

Grant Gilchrist (r) and Sione Tuipulotu celebrate the 35-7 win over Wales.
We've done nothing yet' - Grant Gilchrist wants Scotland to keep building
George Turner scored Scotland’s first try against Wales (Jane Barlow/PA)
Monday court round-up — Dealer, stalker and dozy driver
Bill and Vicky Peterkin hosted a weekend Re-engage tea party in Kirriemuir. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Re-engage tea parties for Angus elderly kicking Covid into touch
V&A Dundee director Leonie Bell.
ANDREW BATCHELOR: Tartan exhibition shows V&A Dundee is listening to the people
Laura Hansler says a public inquiry must now be held. Image: Sandy McCook/Clarke Cooper/DC Thomson.
A9 dualling: Campaigners call for a public inquiry
United have the chance to bring some positivity back to Tannadice this weekend.
LEE WILKIE: Dundee United must produce BEST opening spell of season against St Johnstone…
The deposit return scheme will go live in August. Image: Shutterstock.
What is the deposit return scheme and why has it become so controversial?
New Arbroath star Paul Komolafe at Gayfield. Image: Ewan Smith / DCT Media
Arbroath via Nigeria, Uzbekistan and Austria: The incredible journey of Lichties new boy Paul…
Kirsten Cameron, from Perth. Image: BBC Scotland.
Meet the Perth businesswoman starring in new BBC series The Agency: Unfiltered
Presenter Jennifer Reoch, Calum Ross, Diane Budd, Eilidh Smith, Nicole Keay, Jennifer Houston and Debbie Keay from Morton of Pitmilly, St Andrews, presenter JJ Chalmers. Image: Chris Watt Date; 10/02/2023
Tayside and Fife firms big winners at Scottish tourism awards

Editor's Picks

Most Commented