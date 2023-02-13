Alice Capsey’s half-century leads England to T20 World Cup win over Ireland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Alice Capsey’s half-century leads England to T20 World Cup win over Ireland

By Press Association
February 13 2023, 4.08pm Updated: February 13 2023, 4.32pm
Alice Capsey struck a 21-ball half-century to lead England to a second Women's T20 World Cup victory (Nigel French/PA)
Alice Capsey struck a 21-ball half-century to lead England to a second Women’s T20 World Cup victory (Nigel French/PA)

Alice Capsey struck a masterful 21-ball half-century to lead England to a second Women’s T20 World Cup triumph as they eased to a four-wicket win over Ireland in Paarl.

The 18-year-old, who was picked up by the Delhi Capitals in the inaugural Women’s Premier League auction while in the field for England, set up her side for victory with 34 balls to spare.

Having bowled Ireland out for just 105, England reached their target comfortably but there were some warning signs along the way for Heather Knight’s side as they lost six wickets in the process.

Capsey broke the record for England’s fastest 50 in women’s T20 internationals before she was caught by a diving Leah Paul at long-off, to finish with 51 from just 22 deliveries.

England had been cruising towards the win, at 70 for one, but lost a number of quick wickets chasing down the low total, with Katherine Sciver-Brunt hitting the winning runs.

Ireland had headed into the game full of confidence after a shock victory over Australia in the warm-ups ahead of the tournament, but were unable to capitalise on a quick start with the bat.

Gaby Lewis top-scored with 36 at the top of the order as they powered to 27 without loss in the first four overs before a slightly odd delay for an injury and a loose stump-mic wire.

But despite an impressive start, Ireland lost steady wickets in the middle of the innings, including a double-wicket maiden for Sophie Ecclestone, who was also one of the big-name picks in the WPL auction.

Ireland slid from 80 for two to 105 all out with Ecclestone and Sarah Glenn picking up three wickets apiece, with Charlie Dean claiming another two as the spinners capitalised.

In reply, England started as they finished the first match against the West Indies, looking for the boundaries rather than being content just to rotate the strike, despite Ireland’s low total.

Sophia Dunkley chipped the ball straight to mid-on moments after getting off the mark with a boundary to become the first wicket of the second innings in the first over.

The wicket brought Capsey to the crease and, along with Danni Wyatt (16), she powered England into a dominant position with a 66-run partnership, but then the wickets started to fall.

Nat Sciver-Brunt, who was the joint-highest overseas pick in the WPL, scored just five before she was caught in the deep, with Knight and Amy Jones also out before England got over the line.

