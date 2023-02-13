Heather Knight praises Alice Capsey’s ‘fearlessness’ as England see off Ireland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Heather Knight praises Alice Capsey’s ‘fearlessness’ as England see off Ireland

By Press Association
February 13 2023, 5.23pm Updated: February 13 2023, 5.29pm
Alice Capsey struck a masterful 21-ball half-century to lead England to a second Women’s T20 World Cup triumph (Nigel French/PA)
England captain Heather Knight praised teenager Alice Capsey’s “fearlessness” after her masterful half-century led England to a second-successive Women’s T20 World Cup victory as they beat Ireland by four wickets in Paarl.

The 18-year-old struck a 21-ball fifty – England’s fastest in women’s T20 internationals – as they chased down 106 to win with 34 balls to spare.

England reached the target comfortably after Sophie Ecclestone took a double-wicket maiden as Ireland were bowled out for just 105, but there were a few warning sings as they lost six wickets during the chase.

Knight was full of compliments for Capsey, who had been selected for the tournament despite shattering her collarbone and undergoing an operation to insert plates and screws back in December.

“She’s done amazingly to get back from that collarbone. We were obviously expecting to not have her available so to see her come back and overcome that injury, and mentally it can be quite tricky as well,” Knight said.

“So the way that she’s been able to come back and work through that and come back is brilliant.

“She fits in with how we want to play the game, that fearlessness, she goes out and plays in one way and really takes on the powerplay which is what we want from our top three players.

Alice Capsey in action for England
Alice Capsey shattered her collarbone at the end of last year (Will Matthews/PA)

“So it’s really nice to have her available in the side and to see her announcing herself and doing well at such a young age.”

Capsey was one of seven England played selected in the inaugural Women’s Premier League auction, by the Delhi Capitals while she was on the field in Paarl, with Knight chosen to join Royal Challengers Bangalore.

The England players were left to decide whether they would follow the draw in the immediate build-up to their T20 match, or find out afterwards, which Knight admitted was a slightly odd situation.

“It was very weird actually,” the England captain said, adding: “We tried to have a team meeting before we got on the bus and all the Indians were watching it in our hotel and we had to move the meeting because there was lots of cheering.

“So it was strange and something we’d never experienced and you don’t often get it in the men’s game when it’s on matchday, so it was all (about) trying to manage it as best we could.

“(We were) trying to do what individuals wanted and also trying to (keep) our main focus on the game.”

