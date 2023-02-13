Steve Borthwick determined to understand why England are fading late in games

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Steve Borthwick determined to understand why England are fading late in games

By Press Association
February 13 2023, 10.03pm
Steve Borthwick says England must address their second-half jitters (Adam Davy/PA)
Steve Borthwick says England must address their second-half jitters (Adam Davy/PA)

Steve Borthwick is to urgently investigate England’s habit of fading that has been evident in his two matches in charge, knowing it could leave his players with regrets.

England threw away a 20-12 lead with half an hour remaining of their Guinness Six Nations opener against Scotland and were also one point in front heading into the final 10 minutes before ultimately falling 29-23.

And against Italy on Sunday they lost the second half 14-12 with tension hanging in the Twickenham air until Henry Arundell produced a slick finish in the 71st minute to quell the Azzurri uprising.

One win and one defeat places England third in the table, but with a fraught trip to Cardiff up next followed by clashes with the world’s two best teams in France and Ireland, Borthwick is making a priority of identifying why they are vulnerable in the second half.

“At eight points up I would expect to win that game against Scotland. There was another point we were four points up and we let it slip,” said Borthwick, who replaced the sacked Eddie Jones in December.

“As we move forward with this team, as we coach and understand, we will be debriefing those things really fully so we don’t let those opportunities slide.

“You can’t rewind the clock. I talked about my regrets as a player and I don’t want these players to have regrets.

“We let one slip against Scotland and we made sure we fully debriefed it to learn from it.

“Against Italy, there was a period late in the game where we let momentum get away from us. I really need to understand why it happened and how it happened.

“We can’t keep letting teams have momentum late in games against us. Clearly we let Italy out of their half, which is exactly what happened against Scotland. Systems take time.”

On the day before England’s pack bullied their Italian counterparts, Ireland and France fought out a seismic title clash in Dublin that saw a ball-in-play time of 46 minutes.

Andy Farrell’s men came out on top and are destined to arrive at the World Cup later this year as the global game’s number one ranked team, while France have the talent to ensure the setback is only temporary.

Borthwick watched the match and admits England have some catching up to do.

“It was an incredible Test match. The standard of those teams is phenomenal,” he said.

“If you can use this four-year cycle really well, you should be in a good situation right now and they are. If you look at them they are strong. We are a bit behind them.

“I can’t tell you how much but we are behind them. I can’t do anything about where they are but we are going to work really hard to catch up as fast as we can.”

Borthwick inherited a team that endured a dismal 2022, resulting in Jones being removed as head coach, and he insists there is no fast-track to success.

Henry Arundell scored a late try against Italy
Henry Arundell scored a late try against Italy (David Davies/PA)

“We are going to do the best we can to be as good as we can be. This is a process of a rebuild,” he said.

“I get the sense that people recognise this is a rebuild, I get a sense they recognise there is plenty to do here and we need to build some strengths here.

“The players have come through a tough time and I am asking them to do things in a different way and go out on the field and bring their strengths.

“I felt that against Italy they started to embrace that. Last week there was a reticence to really jump right in. That is what I want them to do.”

