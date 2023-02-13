Michael Beale praises Malik Tillman despite controversial goal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Michael Beale praises Malik Tillman despite controversial goal

By Press Association
February 13 2023, 10.33pm
Rangers manager Michael Beale pleased with Malik Tillman form (Steve Welsh/PA)
Rangers manager Michael Beale pleased with Malik Tillman form (Steve Welsh/PA)

Michael Beale believes Malik Tillman deserves all the accolades going after another terrific display disrupted only by his controversial goal helped Rangers to a 3-2 Scottish Cup win over Partick Thistle on Sunday.

The 20-year-old midfielder, on loan from Bayern Munich, was at the centre of remarkable incident with the fifth-round tie sitting at 1-1.

Antonio Colak’s header had cancelled out a penalty from Jags captain Kevin Holt with Thistle keeper Jamie Sneddon saving a James Tavernier penalty awarded when Tillman was fouled in the box by Stuart Bannigan.

After the home side put the ball out for Tillman to get treatment for an injury,  Holt looked to launch a long ball from a throw-in back into the Gers half, but Tillman robbed him and ran through to round Sneddon and put the ball in the net, to the fury of the Jags.

Beale instructed his Rangers players to allow Scott Tiffoney to run up the pitch unopposed and equalise but the Light Blues got the winner with four minutes of normal time remaining when Connor McAvoy headed into his own net under pressure from James Sands.

The Gers boss preferred to focus on Tillman’s many positives.

He said: “Listen, since I have been here and since the first interview I said I was excited to work with him.

“I think he is a fantastic young player and he has been terrific for the last few weeks, absolutely outstanding.

“I am glad that we collectively made the decision we did because I didn’t want to be sitting here talking about Malik Tillman in a different light. He was completely unaware.

“Malik deserves things said and written about him that are the right things because his effort his fantastic, his quality is fantastic.

“He won us a penalty. He is driving up the pitch, he is taking on a lot of information for a 20-year-old.  I couldn’t be happier with his contribution.”

Rangers have first option on USA international if Bayern Munich decide to sell him although it was reported recently that the German giants’ youth team boss, Danny Galm, hinted that Tillman could be a future first-team player.

Beale said: “He is a very good player and that is why he has come from such a prestigious club.

“As a 20-year-old, he is a full international, played through all the youth levels for Germany and gone to play for America through one of his parents and has played senior international as well.

“He has come into our league, he has had to adjust.

“It is not easy, we have seen players come out of the Premier League and not adjust in this league and players with big reputations have struggled.

“He is getting stronger and stronger. He is learning a new position, which will keep him in good stead moving forward playing in midfield and moving out of there.

“He is a joy to work with every single day. Such a shy, humble, quiet lad. I am glad that he is doing well.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Ross Taggart murdered mum Carol Anne.
Fife mum’s murder by her own son will feature in Netflix series
2
William Salve and Glenn Roach, owners of Taypark House. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.
Dundee hotel to star on Channel 4 show Four in a Bed
3
Kirkcaldy Aldi Store McKenzie Street
Man, 56, dies outside Kirkcaldy Aldi
4
Angus locals enjoying a cold beer at The Aboukir Hotel, Carnoustie. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media.
The best 6 pubs in Angus to kick back and watch live sport in
5
Alyson Kierans and Barry Keoghan attending the UK Gala Screening of Marvel Studios' Eternals, at BFI IMAX, London. Picture date: Wednesday October 27, 2021.
Oscar-nominated movie star sets up home in Broughty Ferry with partner and son
6
The Beast from the East brought Tayside and Fife to a standstill. February 2018. Image: DC Thomson.
In pictures: When the Beast from the East brought Tayside and Fife to a…
2
7
Air pollution.
Who will be fined? Perth and Kinross engine idling rules explained as policy set…
8
Russell Mill House has been lovingly restored. Image: Rettie.
Beautiful Fife house with annexe rescued from ruin by its young owners
9
Danny Leech died tragically in 1989. Image: Leech family.
Dundee gran accuses police of ‘corrupt investigation’ into seven-year-old son’s tragic death
10
The demolition of Craigiebank Church in its final stage. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Pictures and video as Craigiebank Church in Dundee demolished

More from The Courier

Grant Gilchrist (r) and Sione Tuipulotu celebrate the 35-7 win over Wales.
We've done nothing yet' - Grant Gilchrist wants Scotland to keep building
Rangers manager Michael Beale pleased with Malik Tillman form (Steve Welsh/PA)
Monday court round-up — Dealer, stalker and dozy driver
Bill and Vicky Peterkin hosted a weekend Re-engage tea party in Kirriemuir. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Re-engage tea parties for Angus elderly kicking Covid into touch
V&A Dundee director Leonie Bell.
ANDREW BATCHELOR: Tartan exhibition shows V&A Dundee is listening to the people
Laura Hansler says a public inquiry must now be held. Image: Sandy McCook/Clarke Cooper/DC Thomson.
A9 dualling: Campaigners call for a public inquiry
United have the chance to bring some positivity back to Tannadice this weekend.
LEE WILKIE: Dundee United must produce BEST opening spell of season against St Johnstone…
The deposit return scheme will go live in August. Image: Shutterstock.
What is the deposit return scheme and why has it become so controversial?
New Arbroath star Paul Komolafe at Gayfield. Image: Ewan Smith / DCT Media
Arbroath via Nigeria, Uzbekistan and Austria: The incredible journey of Lichties new boy Paul…
Kirsten Cameron, from Perth. Image: BBC Scotland.
Meet the Perth businesswoman starring in new BBC series The Agency: Unfiltered
Presenter Jennifer Reoch, Calum Ross, Diane Budd, Eilidh Smith, Nicole Keay, Jennifer Houston and Debbie Keay from Morton of Pitmilly, St Andrews, presenter JJ Chalmers. Image: Chris Watt Date; 10/02/2023
Tayside and Fife firms big winners at Scottish tourism awards

Editor's Picks

Most Commented