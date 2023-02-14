The goal is to win – Charles Leclerc determined to end long Ferrari wait

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
The goal is to win – Charles Leclerc determined to end long Ferrari wait

By Press Association
February 14 2023, 11.51am
Charles Leclerc (right) said it is his goal to win the world championship (PA Media/Ferrari)
Charles Leclerc said it is his goal to end 16 years of Ferrari hurt by winning this season’s Formula One world championship.

Leclerc triumphed at two of last year’s opening three rounds, but added only one more victory from the next 19 races – finishing the season 146 points behind Red Bull’s Max Verstappen – as his title challenge faded away through a litany of mechanical and strategic mistakes.

Frederic Vasseur has since replaced Mattia Binotto as team principal with the aim of ending Ferrari’s championship drought which stretches back to Kimi Raikkonen’s triumph in 2007.

And Leclerc, who is preparing for his fifth season with Ferrari, is viewed as the man most likely to lead the team’s charge.

Speaking at the Ferrari’s season launch in Fiorano, the 25-year-old Monegasque said: “The goal is clearly to win.

“The feeling of winning is what motivates me, and motivates the team, too, so I am really looking forward to getting back into the car and to hopefully try and win that championship.

“2022 was a good step forward following two difficult years, but we finished second in the drivers’ championship and also in the constructors’ championship.

Carlos Sainz (left) and Charles Leclerc are set for a third season together at Ferrari (PA Media/Ferrari)

“We have done a great job trying to address the weaknesses that there were on the car and hopefully it will be better this season.”

Leclerc and team-mate Carlos Sainz completed a handful of shakedown laps on Tuesday morning at the team’s private track in Fiorano, a stone’s throw from their Maranello base in northern Italy.

Ferrari trailed Red Bull by 205 points in the constructors’ standings last season, but Vasseur is confident the Italian team is ready to take the fight to Verstappen and Red Bull when the new campaign fires up in Bahrain on March 5.

“I don’t want to be very happy just because I am at Ferrari,” said the former Alfa Romeo team principal. “The most important thing is to win and that challenge is now in front of us. It will be a long season but the motivation is there.

“Last year it is no secret that reliability was not the best aspect of our engine, but we have done a good job at the factory and we are now ready for the season.

“You can feel the responsibility for the team, and it is a great honour, but the most important thing is to be successful and deliver. We are in a good place.”

Lewis Hamilton and team-mate George Russell will unveil their Mercedes at Silverstone on Wednesday ahead of next week’s sole pre-season test in Bahrain.

