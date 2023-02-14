James Anderson and Stuart Broad on verge of more Test history in New Zealand

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
James Anderson and Stuart Broad on verge of more Test history in New Zealand

By Press Association
February 14 2023, 12.03pm
Stuart Broad and James Anderson will feature for England this week (David Davies/PA)
Stuart Broad and James Anderson will feature for England this week (David Davies/PA)

James Anderson and Stuart Broad have the chance to eclipse Australian greats Shane Warne and Glenn McGrath as the most prolific bowling partnership in Test history this week, after England captain Ben Stokes confirmed they would play together overseas for the first time in over a year.

Warne and McGrath took 1,001 scalps in 104 games together, a record that once looked as though it might stand forever but is now on the verge of being taken by Anderson and Broad.

They have racked up 997 dismissals between them in 132 Tests in tandem and will fancy themselves to crack the four-figure barrier after being announced in the XI for Thursday’s day/night clash against New Zealand at Mount Maunganui.

It is 13 months since the duo last shared a foreign field, producing a determined last-wicket stand in Sydney to salvage the kind of stoic draw that Stokes has all but eradicated from the team’s cricketing vocabulary.

Ben Stokes (left) has full faith in Stuart Broad (left) and James Anderson (right) this week.
Ben Stokes has full faith in Stuart Broad and James Anderson this week (Mike Egerton/PA)

Since then, the pair’s unexpected axing in the West Indies and the arrival of Broad’s first child have kept them apart for seven successive away Tests, but their performances last summer meant England were not tempted to call on back-up seamers Olly Stone or Matthew Potts at the Bay Oval.

For Stokes, who has veered away from the idea of succession planning in favour of picking his strongest side wherever possible, there is nobody better to crack the code of the pink Kookaburra.

“The team we’ve picked, especially with the ball, has all the bases covered, especially in these type of conditions,” he said.

“The bowling group have been great together. They have been discussing what they feel is working. People like Jimmy and Broady, who have played quite a few of these pink-ball matches, are still coming to terms with it.

“Some balls swing, some balls don’t, then they will try to bowl the same ball and it will react differently. But they have bowled really well together and discussed how they feel is the best way to bowl with the pink ball.”

Glenn McGrath (left) and Shane Warne (right) entering retirement together after taking 1,001 wickets together.
Glenn McGrath and Shane Warne entered retirement after taking 1,001 wickets together (Gareth Copley/PA)

Stokes also feels ready to chip in as a bowler despite going easy on himself so far during training.

He opted out of the two-day warm-up match in Hamilton and delivered throw downs in the nets on Tuesday rather than put any extra stress into his troublesome left knee.

He will step things up during England’s final practice session and plans to use himself at key times if required.

“Warm-up games are something I don’t feel the need to do anymore to get ready for a game. Everything is good,” Stokes explained.

“Bowling-wise, it’s about picking the right moment to bowl. It will be similar to Pakistan, picking when it will be best to get my overs in. I’ve had the last two days off bowling-wise but I’ll have a trundle tomorrow.”

The last time England started a Test series, against Pakistan in Rawalpindi in December, they produced an astonishing victory that dialled their new ultra-aggressive approach to new levels.

Over the course of the game they became the first team to rack up 500 on day one of a Test and the first team to score at more than six-an-over in both innings, while Zak Crawley hit the fastest ever century by an England opener, in 86 balls, and Harry Brook clubbed 27 in a single over to claim a new national best.

Stokes has long prioritised wins over statistical milestones but even he cracked a smile at the memory of that statement-making display.

“I’m not going to lie, when Colly (assistant coach Paul Collingwood) read out all the records we’d managed to set or rewritten names into the history books, it was something to look back on and realise how special that game was,” he said.

“But I wouldn’t say we necessarily go out there and try and break these records. I think it’s just something that comes with the way we’ve gone about it.

“We don’t sit down before any series and go ‘these records need to be broken, let’s go out there and try and do it’ because I’ve never been one for setting myself benchmarks of runs and wickets.

“I will look back on my career when I’m finished and look at how many times I’ve affected a game for England to win. It’s something I like to do.”

There is a chance Stokes will need to be creative to ensure a positive result over the coming days, with more rain expected despite the relatively light affects of Cyclone Gabrielle – which has hit other areas of the North Island much worse and forced a state of national emergency.

“I don’t know if the weather is going to play any part in this game going forward, but I’m sure we’ll still come up with a way to hopefully force a result, regardless of how much time is taken away,” he said.

