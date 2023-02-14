Lee Mason not selected as VAR this weekend after offside error

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Lee Mason not selected as VAR this weekend after offside error

By Press Association
February 14 2023, 12.11pm Updated: February 14 2023, 9.07pm
Lee Mason has not been selected as a VAR for this weekend’s Premier League matches (Peter Powell/PA)
Lee Mason has not been selected as a VAR for the next round of Premier League matches following his offside error last weekend.

Mason failed to spot an offside in the build-up to Brentford’s equalising goal away to Arsenal last Saturday.

His name was absent from the appointments list published on the Premier League website at noon.

Arsenal v Brentford – Premier League – Emirates Stadium
Ivan Toney celebrates Brentford’s controversial equaliser against Arsenal on Saturday (John Walton/PA Images).

John Brooks, who was replaced as VAR for Monday night’s Merseyside derby and the Arsenal v Manchester City match on Wednesday after he wrongly disallowed a goal for Brighton against Crystal Palace, returns as a fourth official for the Aston Villa v Arsenal game on Saturday.

The errors at the weekend prompted Howard Webb, the chief refereeing officer at Professional Game Match Officials Limited, to contact Arsenal and Brighton to acknowledge and explain them.

Webb called a meeting of all Premier League officials at Stockley Park on Tuesday in the wake of the incidents as he sought to identify what went wrong.

Mason has faced calls from former PGMOL general manager Keith Hackett to be sacked. Mason, who became a dedicated VAR at the start of last season following his retirement as a referee, did not investigate the play immediately leading to Brentford’s equaliser at the Emirates Stadium when Christian Norgaard appeared to be in an offside position before he hooked the ball across goal for Ivan Toney to score.

Mason had instead checked and cleared a passage of play immediately preceding that.

He was not selected for a round of matches in September after wrongly disallowing a Newcastle goal for a foul in their match at home to Crystal Palace.

Mason judged that Magpies forward Joe Willock had fouled Palace goalkeeper Vicente Guaita, when replays indicated Willock had been shoved into Guaita by Palace defender Tyrick Mitchell.

Brighton had a Pervis Estupinan goal wrongly disallowed when the offside lines were drawn against Palace defender James Tomkins instead of his team-mate Marc Guehi, who was stood behind Tomkins and playing Estupinan onside.

A PGMOL statement released on Tuesday night read: “A constructive meeting was held at Stockley Park today, led by chief refereeing officer Howard Webb, to thoroughly review officiating errors in Premier League matches last weekend.

“There was a focus on error prevention and a reinforcement of best practice process with the aim of achieving accurate outcomes in an efficient manner going forward.

“We accept mistakes were made and we acted accordingly by calling a meeting and changing match official appointments where appropriate, however, we are encouraged by the way our officials have responded and are confident they will take the learnings forward, always with the aim of delivering high officiating standards for the benefit of the game.”

A Premier League spokesperson said: “The Premier League sets high standards and is disappointed that PGMOL fell below those expectations last weekend. As a result the Premier League requested that PGMOL review and explain a number of incidents from the recent match round.

“Following discussions with PGMOL, and today’s Select Group One review meeting, we support PGMOL’s views on addressing these issues to improve performances going forward.”

