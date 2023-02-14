England sweating on fitness of Kyle Sinckler ahead of Wales clash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
England sweating on fitness of Kyle Sinckler ahead of Wales clash

By Press Association
February 14 2023, 12.23pm Updated: February 14 2023, 12.59pm
Kyle Sinckler suffered a facial wound against Italy (David Davies/PA)
Kyle Sinckler suffered a facial wound against Italy (David Davies/PA)

Kyle Sinckler’s availability for England’s Guinness Six Nations clash with Wales has been thrown into doubt by a facial injury.

Sinckler has been omitted from a 26-man squad that will take part in a three-day training camp in London this week, although he will be present to receive treatment from England’s medics.

The Bristol prop departed as a blood replacement in the 50th minute of Saturday’s 31-14 victory over Italy and was unable to return, resulting in Dan Cole finishing the game at tighthead.

Sinckler impressed against Scotland and Italy, playing his part in England’s set-piece revival and showing high work-rate on both sides of the ball, and it will be hoped he can recover in time for the trip to Cardiff on Saturday week.

Steve Borthwick can at least call on Will Stuart as his replacement, although he will have concerns over the Bath front row’s lack of game time despite including him among the 26.

Stuart has not played since dislocating his elbow in the climax to the autumn against South Africa and his most recent club outing was against Saracens in October, upon which he faced another spell out because of knee damage.

Will Stuart has not played since suffering an elbow injury against South Africa
Will Stuart has not played since suffering an elbow injury against South Africa (Ben Whitley/PA)

If Sinckler’s wound fails to heal sufficiently, Cole and Stuart will battle it out for the number three jersey against Warren Gatland’s men.

Courtney Lawes will also receive treatment in the camp that fills the first break week in the hope of facing Wales having struggled with a calf injury that has prevented him from taking part in the Six Nations to date.

Sale flanker Ben Curry is present despite being dropped against Italy, but there is no place for his twin brother Tom who is nearing recovery from a hamstring issue.

In a sign of Manu Tuilagi’s slide down the pecking order he has been left out of the 26 altogether with Henry Slade, Ollie Lawrence and Joe Marchant the specialist centres named by Borthwick.

England U20s players will join their senior counterparts to boost the numbers for training sessions.

England training squad:

Forwards: O Chessum (Leicester Tigers), D Cole (Leicester Tigers), B Curry (Sale Sharks), A Dombrandt (Harlequins), B Earl (Saracens), E Genge (Bristol Bears), J George (Saracens), N Isiekwe (Saracens), M Itoje (Saracens), L Ludlam (Northampton Saints), W Stuart (Bath Rugby), M Vunipola (Saracens), J Walker (Harlequins), J Willis (Toulouse).

Backs: H Arundell (London Irish), O Farrell (Saracens), O Hassell-Collins (London Irish), O Lawrence (Bath Rugby), M Malins (Saracens), J Marchant (Harlequins), A Mitchell (Northampton Saints), H Slade (Exeter Chiefs), M Smith (Harlequins), F Steward (Leicester Tigers), J van Poortvliet (Leicester Tigers), A Watson (Leicester Tigers).

