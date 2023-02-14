Happy Valentine’s Day Liam Smith – Chris Eubank Jr activates rematch clause By Press Association February 14 2023, 1.39pm Chris Eubank Jr lost to Liam Smith (Nick Potts/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Chris Eubank Jr has announced that he has activated his rematch clause to face Liam Smith again. The 33-year-old was beaten by Smith in their middleweight grudge match in Manchester last month, which was overshadowed by unpleasant exchanges during the final pre-fight press conference. After being backed into the corner in the fourth round, Eubank Jr managed to get back up from a left uppercut and hook combination, but went back down again when Smith landed a right-hand shot. This morning I activated the rematch clause via my lawyers & sent to my promoters @Wasserman Happy Valentines Day @LiamBeefySmith 😎 pic.twitter.com/PfWNyaTGXL— Chris Eubank Jr (@ChrisEubankJr) February 14, 2023 Referee Victor Loughlin stepped in to stop the fight, handing Smith a fourth straight win, but Eubank Jr confirmed on Twitter that he wants the rematch. He posted: “This morning I activated the rematch clause via my lawyers & sent to my promoters @Wasserman. “Happy Valentines Day @LiamBeefySmith.” Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close Most Read 1 Arbroath man, 60, attacked by gang of three 2 EXCLUSIVE: James McPake emerges as Motherwell job contender as Dunfermline exploits impress Fir Park… 3 Perth veteran tells trial martial arts ‘weapon’ was joke Christmas present for wife 4 Carers accused of neglect at Dundee home to stand trial this year 5 St Andrews holiday park developers take fight for major expansion to Holyrood 6 Fife mum’s murder by her own son will feature in Netflix series 7 Tayside and Fife firms big winners at Scottish tourism awards 8 Dundee hotel to star on Channel 4 show Four in a Bed 9 Fife pensioner knocked out by ‘raging bull’ woman over child slap claim 10 Who will be fined? Perth and Kinross engine idling rules explained as policy set… 2 More from The Courier Scientists unveil gene-edited wheat field trial success Hunt for youth seen brandishing '6in knife' in Dundee city centre JIM SPENCE: UEFA Liverpool apology shows dangers of rushing to judgement Tuesday court round-up — Benefits cheat and Christmas thug Could teacher strikes be called off with a new pay offer? Alyth holiday park owners 'delighted' by approval for major site expansion 'Missing' Glenrothes public artworks found... in council storage facility Chef Prasad brings taste of India to his Fife restaurant after spending £10k on… KEVIN PRINGLE: Selling Scotland - the real challenge for our modern economy? Cowdenbeath farm sells for over £1.3m amid 'remarkable' rural sales Editor's Picks Hunt for youth seen brandishing ‘6in knife’ in Dundee city centre JIM SPENCE: UEFA Liverpool apology shows dangers of rushing to judgement Could teacher strikes be called off with a new pay offer? Tuesday court round-up — Benefits cheat and Christmas thug Alyth holiday park owners ‘delighted’ by approval for major site expansion ‘Missing’ Glenrothes public artworks found… in council storage facility KEVIN PRINGLE: Selling Scotland – the real challenge for our modern economy? Chef Prasad brings taste of India to his Fife restaurant after spending £10k on development of new menu Paperchase confirms Perth store closure date Cowdenbeath farm sells for over £1.3m amid ‘remarkable’ rural sales Most Commented 1 NHS Tayside ‘sorry’ after promoting cervical cancer smears without word ‘women’ 2 Is £300K art budget for Broughty Ferry cycle route 'excessive'? 3 Dispute over responsibility for hiring and firing of Tayside period dignity officer Jason Grant 4 Gender reform has stalled - but it's not the only SNP plan heading for trouble 5 Dundee and Fife publicans welcome pavement tables decision 6 Demolition of former Regal Cinema in Broughty Ferry approved 7 Concerns raised over 'efficiency' of Dundee City Council's hybrid working 8 £300k Ferry cycle route 'placemaking' budget 'should go to local artists' 9 ANDREW LIDDLE: Nicola Sturgeon tax returns expose a politician past her best 10 Dundee United lacked 'bravery and personality' in Kilmarnock defeat, laments Liam Fox