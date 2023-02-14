Lee Mason error ‘unacceptable’ – Mikel Arteta

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Lee Mason error ‘unacceptable’ – Mikel Arteta

By Press Association
February 14 2023, 5.35pm
Mikel Arteta was frustrated by VAR against Brentford (John Walton/PA)
Mikel Arteta was frustrated by VAR against Brentford (John Walton/PA)

Mikel Arteta has accused video assistant referee Lee Mason of not knowing his job after his error led to Brentford being wrongly awarded an equalising goal at Arsenal on Saturday.

Mason, who operates as a full-time VAR official for the PGMOL (Professional Game Match Officials Limited), has been stood down from duty for the next round of Premier League games following his gaffe.

He did not investigate the play immediately leading to Brentford’s equaliser at the Emirates Stadium when Christian Norgaard appeared to be in an offside position before he hooked the ball across goal for Ivan Toney to score.

Mason was not selected for a round of matches in September after wrongly disallowing a Newcastle goal for a foul in their match at home to Crystal Palace.

Toney’s goal cancelled out Leandro Trossard’s opener, leading to a 1-1 draw which sees Arsenal go into Wednesday night’s clash at home to nearest challengers Manchester City just three points clear at the summit.

“We ended the game, after analysing all the evidence that we’ve had with the images, with a huge anger and disappointment,” said Arteta.

“That wasn’t a human error, that was a big not conceiving and understanding your job and that’s not acceptable, I’m sorry.

“That costs Arsenal two points that’s not going to be restored. We’re going to have to find those two points somewhere in the league.

“At the same time we appreciate the apology and the explanations and we got a lot of sympathy from colleagues in the industry and in football who say that we cannot play the game with the integrity like we do. That’s it. We have to move on.

“It’s not for me to judge. It’s not about someone making a mistake and then let’s crucify him. It’s trying to do the best that we can together to have a fairer sport and make the decisions clearer and better. Hopefully that will help because of what happened last weekend.

“That has certainly made the players, staff and our fans stronger and given them more desire to pass this hurdle that they put on us. So we’re ready for it.”

Asked if he was satisfied with the apology issued by the PGMOL, Arteta replied: “I will only be satisfied if they give me the two points back, which is not going to be the case.

“I appreciate what I think were really sincere, open and genuine apologies and explanations which is really good. But it doesn’t change the fact that we have two points less on the table.”

Mikel Arteta, centre, speaks to the match officials after Arsenal's draw with Brentford
Mikel Arteta speaks to the match officials after Arsenal’s draw with Brentford (John Walton/PA)

Despite his anger at the decision, which could yet cost Arsenal in their quest for a first league title in 19 years, Arteta believes there is a place in football for VAR.

“When I see the reaction of (PGMOL technical director) Howard Webb and the PGMOL and everyone and how genuine it was and that anger, they want to do the best and they know the standards that are at stake,” he added.

“I think at the end it will help. Hopefully we can use that to make the game better, have more integrity and pay more attention to details that matter because at the end of the day it has a significant output on results.”

Arteta will come up against close friend Pep Guardiola on Wednesday night, the pair having led City to two Premier League titles when Arteta was an assistant.

He has yet to best Guardiola in a league meeting but insists it is about Arsenal beating City rather than any personal pride being at stake.

“For me it’s the team,” he said.

“The team, the club and where we are. For me beating one manager or another, it’s not about that. It’s about beating the next opponent and in this case it’s Man City.”

2

