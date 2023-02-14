Root innovates and stars celebrate Valentine’s Day – Tuesday’s sporting social By Press Association February 14 2023, 5.57pm Joe Root innovated on Tuesday (Steven Paston/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media. Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from February 14. Football Love was in the air. Happy Valentine’s Day meu amor!❤️So lucky to have you in my life! pic.twitter.com/NndB9mHh6v— Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) February 14, 2023 Share the love this Valentine’s Day 💛 pic.twitter.com/zHzSRuAn6Q— Wolves (@Wolves) February 14, 2023 It comes out every year 😂 Happy Valentines 💘 Day to everybody 🥰 pic.twitter.com/GRh6SkzqbM— Chris Kamara (@chris_kammy) February 14, 2023 Happy Valentine’s Day ❤️ @Edurnity pic.twitter.com/Qbne5EVvBb— David de Gea (@D_DeGea) February 14, 2023 Happy Valentine's Day! 😘 pic.twitter.com/XQ8LodCbfD— Premier League (@premierleague) February 14, 2023 Liam Gallagher loves Manchester City’s manager. PEP is GOD— Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) February 14, 2023 Gary Neville could not get his words out. Will Ferrell’s UK tour continued! The other guys! Big one tonight 😁🔴 @LFC pic.twitter.com/bYGndU0HcD— Trent Alexander-Arnold (@TrentAA) February 13, 2023 Neil Warnock was roaming again. From one dinosaur to another 🤣Not extinct yet 😉🤞 pic.twitter.com/fpN6jZOuk5— Neil Warnock (@warnockofficial) February 14, 2023 Darvel’s manager reflected with pride on their Scottish Cup exploits. Woke up this morning feeling proud of everyone at the club, especially the players what an incredible journey the Scottish Cup been for the club and Village. Now time to focus on the second half of the season. 💙— Mkennedy (@Mickkennedy1904) February 14, 2023 Cricket Joe Root innovated. Motor racing Charles Leclerc and Ferrari caught the eye in Italy. The @ScuderiaFerrari SF-23 makes its debut on-track at Fiorano, with @Charles_Leclerc behind the wheel! 😍What a way to make an entrance ✨#F1 @Carlossainz55 pic.twitter.com/QdJYWFAe0R— Formula 1 (@F1) February 14, 2023 Snooker The Rocket was at one with nature. Different location. Same routine! pic.twitter.com/NwfodoMa1S— Ronnie O'Sullivan (@ronnieo147) February 14, 2023 And Reanne Evans was also enjoying the great outdoors. Nice views walking to the venue this morning #llandudno #welshopen #bbcwales #eurosport https://t.co/R5vyHnIhv0— Reanne Evans MBE (@evans_reanne) February 14, 2023 Boxing Chris Eubank Jr was ready for a rematch. This morning I activated the rematch clause via my lawyers & sent to my promoters @Wasserman Happy Valentines Day @LiamBeefySmith 😎 pic.twitter.com/PfWNyaTGXL— Chris Eubank Jr (@ChrisEubankJr) February 14, 2023 Jake Paul counted down to his fight with Tommy Fury. 12 DAYS— Jake Paul (@jakepaul) February 14, 2023 American football The traditional post-Super Bowl celebration for MVP Patrick Mahomes. Disneyland with the fam ✅ pic.twitter.com/uGddntgr2L— Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) February 14, 2023 Already a subscriber? 