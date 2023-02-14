Michael Skubala to stay in charge as Leeds manager search continues

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Michael Skubala to stay in charge as Leeds manager search continues

By Press Association
February 14 2023, 6.09pm Updated: February 14 2023, 6.23pm
Michael Skubala will remain in caretaker charge of Leeds (Martin Rickett/PA)
Michael Skubala will remain in caretaker charge of Leeds (Martin Rickett/PA)

Michael Skubala will remain in his caretaker role while Leeds continue their search for a permanent new manager, the club have announced.

Leeds have had a series of setbacks in their bid to make a swift appointment after sacking head coach Jesse Marsch at the start of last week.

Under-21s boss Skubala, development coach Paco Gallardo and Chris Armas, appointed as Leeds’ assistant head coach shortly before Marsch’s dismissal, have taken charge of the club’s last two Premier League fixtures.

Leeds said: “Leeds United can confirm Michael Skubala will continue to lead the men’s first team for the club’s upcoming fixtures.

“Paco Gallardo and Chris Armas will carry on supporting Michael, alongside the backroom team already in place.

“Skubala, Gallardo and Armas have overseen two positive performances over the last week against Manchester United and will lead training ahead of this weekend’s Premier League game against Everton at Goodison Park.”

Leeds had led 2-0 at Old Trafford in Skubala’s first game in charge last week before drawing 2-2, and lost 2-0 to two goals in the final 10 minutes in the second meeting between the two Roses rivals in the space of five days at Elland Road on Sunday.

Marcus Rashford, second left, heads Manchester United in front at Elland Road
Marcus Rashford heads Manchester United in front at Elland Road (Danny Lawson/PA)

Former England Under-18s boss Skubala said: “I have really enjoyed the experience and the team and staff have responded well.

“I know I speak for Paco and Chris when I say that it is an honour to be on the touchline at this club.

“We will continue to work tirelessly to help to push on up the table in the short term, whilst the board focus on the long-term future of the team.”

The PA news agency understands Leeds had identified five candidates in their search for Marsch’s replacement and that four of those are currently in employment. 

Former Leeds assistant boss Carlos Corberan has signed a new contract at West Brom, Arne Slot has opted to remain at Feyenoord and an approach for Rayo Vallecano head coach Andoni Iraola was blocked by his club.

Carlos Corberan, centre
Carlos Corberan, centre, opted against a rumoured return to Elland Road (Tim Goode/PA)

Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou had also been linked with the vacancy. 

It is also understood that Leeds considered a short-term replacement for Marsch. Former Ajax boss Alfred Schreuder, who watched Sunday’s defeat at Elland Road, had been in talks with the club but will not be taking up a role. 

Leeds have been impressed with Skubala’s tactical tweaks and clarity during his two games in charge and after weighing up all their options have decided to stick with, him, Gallardo and Armas as they continue their search for a long-term replacement.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Seaton Road in Arbroath where the man was attacked. Image: Matteo Bell/DC Thomson
Arbroath man, 60, attacked by gang of three
2
McPake has done an outstanding job with the Pars. Image: SNS
EXCLUSIVE: James McPake emerges as Motherwell job contender as Dunfermline exploits impress Fir Park…
3
Dean Crowley leaving Perth Sheriff Court.
Perth veteran tells trial martial arts ‘weapon’ was joke Christmas present for wife
4
The offences are said to have been committed at McGonagall House in Dundee.
Carers accused of neglect at Dundee home to stand trial this year
5
Stewart's Resort holiday park
St Andrews holiday park developers take fight for major expansion to Holyrood
6
Ross Taggart murdered mum Carol Anne.
Fife mum’s murder by her own son will feature in Netflix series
7
Presenter Jennifer Reoch, Calum Ross, Diane Budd, Eilidh Smith, Nicole Keay, Jennifer Houston and Debbie Keay from Morton of Pitmilly, St Andrews, presenter JJ Chalmers. Image: Chris Watt Date; 10/02/2023
Tayside and Fife firms big winners at Scottish tourism awards
8
William Salve and Glenn Roach, owners of Taypark House. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.
Dundee hotel to star on Channel 4 show Four in a Bed
9
Aimee Lee was found guilty by a jury.
Fife pensioner knocked out by ‘raging bull’ woman over child slap claim
10
Air pollution.
Who will be fined? Perth and Kinross engine idling rules explained as policy set…
2

More from The Courier

To go with story by Nancy Nicolson. The first ever field trial of a gene edited (GE) variety of wheat has been harvested Picture shows; Prof Nigel Halford. Unknown. Supplied by Rothamsted Date; 02/07/2021
Scientists unveil gene-edited wheat field trial success
The incident happened near the bus stops outside Primark. Image: Google Street View
Hunt for youth seen brandishing '6in knife' in Dundee city centre
Liverpool fans outside the Stade de Paris.
JIM SPENCE: UEFA Liverpool apology shows dangers of rushing to judgement
Michael Skubala will remain in caretaker charge of Leeds (Martin Rickett/PA)
Tuesday court round-up — Benefits cheat and Christmas thug
Picket lines at Morgan Academy at a strike by the EIS recently..
Could teacher strikes be called off with a new pay offer?
Nethercraig holiday park near Alyth is to undergo a major expansion. Image: Angus Council
Alyth holiday park owners 'delighted' by approval for major site expansion
Glenwood shopping precinct where the slabs went missing. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
'Missing' Glenrothes public artworks found... in council storage facility
Dhaneshwar Prasad, owner and head chef at Dhoom Indian Streatery and Bar. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Chef Prasad brings taste of India to his Fife restaurant after spending £10k on…
production line of Scotch whisky bottles.
KEVIN PRINGLE: Selling Scotland - the real challenge for our modern economy?
Lumphinnans Farm in Cowdenbeath. Image: Baird Lumsden
Cowdenbeath farm sells for over £1.3m amid 'remarkable' rural sales

Editor's Picks

Most Commented