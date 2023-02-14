Kyle Wootton’s double fires Stockport to victory over Crawley

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A brace from Kyle Wootton helped in-form Stockport to a deserved 2-1 victory against struggling Crawley.

Wootton now has 11 goals for the season after he notched a goal in each half, as County sealed a third straight win.

Crawley got off to a terrific start when Jack Powell curled an exquisite 25-yard free-kick into the top corner.

Stockport were soon level though as Isaac Olaofe nipped in ahead of goalkeeper Corey Addai before crossing for Wootton, who tapped into an unguarded net.

Midway through the first half, Olaofe was denied by a superb point-blank save from Addai.

As half-time approached, Crawley skipper Ben Gladwin took aim before lashing over the top from 20 yards.

Stockport went in front in the 52nd minute. Wootton got in just in front of Addai to head in Chris Hussey’s cross.

Crawley went close to a leveller when Kellan Gordon’s low angled shot struck a post.

Wootton almost grabbed a third goal late on when he glanced a header inches wide.