Jack Clarke bags late brace as Sunderland see off QPR to move into top six

By Press Association
February 14 2023, 9.55pm
Jack Clarke netted a late brace in Sunderland’s win (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Jack Clarke netted a late brace in Sunderland's win (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Jack Clarke scored a late brace as Sunderland claimed a 3-0 Championship win at QPR which took them up to sixth in the table as the west London side’s dismal run continued.

Luke O’Nien pounced on a mistake by goalkeeper Seny Dieng to score the opener and Anthony Patterson saved Ilias Chair’s penalty midway through the second half, before former QPR loanee Clarke’s late double sealed another defeat for the hosts at Loftus Road.

QPR are now without a win in 10 matches in all competitions, have won just one of their past 17 and one of their 11 games since Neil Critchley took over as head coach in the wake of Michael Beale’s departure.

They were top of the table when they beat Wigan on October 22 but that was their last home win. Their latest defeat – their seventh at home this season – continued their alarming slide towards the relegation zone.

Sunderland – on the other hand – are now in the play-off places and unbeaten in eight away matches.

O’Nein put the visitors ahead after 34 minutes with his first league goal of the season.

Keeper Dieng fumbled Daniel Ballard’s header from Alex Pritchard’s right-wing corner, twice failing to gather the ball before O’Nien bundled it in from close range.

Dieng had produced two smart saves, keeping out a strike from O’Nien and denying Patrick Roberts.

On-loan Leeds striker Joe Gelhardt also had a chance for the Black Cats before they went ahead, firing into the side netting after QPR defender Jimmy Dunne had misjudged Trai Hume’s ball over the top.

At the other end, Jamal Lowe fired wide early on after slick build-up play involving Chair and Sam Field, but Sunderland began to assert themselves after that scare and seemed to be turning the screw before O’Nien netted.

As the hosts pushed for an equaliser after the interval, Chair saw an effort saved by Patterson and Lowe’s cross was glanced wide by Chris Martin.

And they were presented with a golden chance to level when Aji Alese was adjudged to have handled Chair’s cross while challenging Martin.

Chair attempted to place his resulting spot-kick in the middle of the goal but Patterson, diving to his left, managed to hook the ball away with his foot.

Sunderland almost added a second when Gelhardt turned Roberts’ low cross onto the crossbar.

But Clarke made no mistake after 82 minutes, cutting in from the left and tricking his way past Rob Dickie before slotting past Dieng.

And in stoppage time, Dan Neil exchanged passes with Pierre Ekwah on the right and teed up Clarke for a cool finish.

