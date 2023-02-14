Viktor Gyokeres ends his league goal drought as Coventry beat Millwall

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Viktor Gyokeres ended his goal drought in the Sky Bet Championship as Coventry beat high-flying Millwall 1-0 at the CBS Arena.

The Sky Blues’ top scorer had not been on the scoresheet in the league since a 3-1 defeat at Sheffield United on Boxing Day but found the bottom corner with a rasping drive in the second half to break the deadlock.

It was only Millwall’s fourth league defeat since the start of October as Gary Rowett’s men missed the chance to consolidate their play-off position.

It was a rejuvenated performance from Sweden international Gyokeres, who had been full of energy and hunger before receiving the ball from Manchester City loanee Callum Doyle on the half-turn.

He spun past Charlie Cresswell and set his sights on goal, drilling his effort across George Long from outside the box to net his 13th league goal of the season in the second half.

It had been a long time coming for Gyokeres, who had numerous chances to break the deadlock in the first period.

Firstly, the marauding 24-year-old sprinted past Kasey Palmer and the ex-Chelsea man slipped in Gyokeres, but Long was out quickly to thwart his effort.

The ex-Brighton forward cut inside and aimed for the far corner midway through the first half but came even closer to ending his drought on the stroke of half-time.

He and Palmer had wreaked havoc in the opening 45 minutes and the midfielder’s defence-splitting ball sent Gyokeres through for a second time.

Once again he was met by the onrushing Long, who blocked his stab towards goal before the rebound came off Gyokeres’ chest and rolled agonisingly past the far post.

Coventry’s star striker had earlier fed Jamie Allen, whose effort was also met by Long, whilst Palmer forced the former Sheffield United stopper into another first-half save.

A neat one-two between Palmer and Gyokeres set the former on his way into the Millwall box, but he could only fire wide.

Millwall looked lacklustre in attack but Luke McNally was forced to block Oliver Burke’s effort on the line, while Zian Flemming lifted a free-kick over Ben Wilson’s crossbar.

But just as Millwall began to think they could hang on for a point, Gyokeres grabbed Coventry’s winner in the 67th minute to secure just a second win in nine for Mark Robins’ men.

As Millwall pushed for an equaliser, Romain Esse’s effort was deflected millimetres wide of the left-hand post.

The Lions also had appeals for a penalty waved away when Tom Bradshaw clashed with Kyle McFadzean.