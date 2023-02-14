New boss Sabri Lamouchi celebrates first win as Cardiff cruise at Birmingham

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

New boss Sabri Lamouchi celebrates first win as Cardiff cruise at Birmingham

By Press Association
February 14 2023, 10.01pm
Callum Robinson celebrates Cardiff’s clincher (David Davies/PA)
Callum Robinson celebrates Cardiff’s clincher (David Davies/PA)

Superb late strikes from Perry Ng and Callum Robinson earned Cardiff a 2-0 win at Birmingham – a first under new boss Sabri Lamouchi.

Both sides defended stubbornly, meaning the game lacked many clear-cut opportunities.

Ng stole the show with a superb free-kick in the 84th minute and Robinson then sealed a first win in 13 games for the Bluebirds as he drove into the box before firing a shot into the top-right corner.

Having recorded back-to-back wins for the first time since October, it was expected Birmingham would start strongly, and they did as Scott Hogan looked very lively in the opening 10 minutes.

The first chance of the evening fell to Auston Trusty in the 15th minute when Juninho Bacuna curled a teasing cross into the box, but Trusty’s header went well wide of the target.

Goalkeeper John Ruddy was almost called into action three minutes later when Andy Rinomhota’s deflected cross found Sory Kaba on the edge of the area, but his audacious attempt at an overhead kick sailed wide.

As the first half progressed, the quality of football dropped as both teams resorted to hoofing the ball every time they had possession.

Cardiff had the last chance of the half in the 40th minute when Ryan Wintle collected a loose ball on the edge of the area but his shot was well blocked by Hannibal Mejbri.

The second half replicated the first in regard to the quality of football on display and it took until the 62nd minute for either side to record a noteworthy effort.

Kaba again proved to be the brightest spark for the Welsh side as he cleverly took down a powerful cross from Romaine Sawyers, before sending a bicycle kick over the bar.

The deadlock was broken six minutes from time when Ng curled a sensational free-kick into the top-left corner.

Then, 11 minutes later, Robinson gave the 845 travelling Cardiff fans something else to cheer about as he cut in from the left wing before smashing a shot past Ruddy.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Bruce Wilson. Image: Facebook.
Obsessive Blairgowrie husband installed camera to spy on wife
2
Susan Sutherland appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Scone woman said she didn’t care if she was caught stealing fuel from forecourts…
3
James Heggie was on trial at Perth Sheriff Court
Perth family used hidden camera to spy on gran’s gardener, trial told
4
Edith Bowman and Colin Murray in Anstruther for Food Fest Scotland. Image: BBC Scotland
Anstruther’s Edith Bowman takes the Food Fest Scotland trail to her home town in…
5
Nicola Sturgeon and Kezia Dugdale.
KEZIA DUGDALE: Why I am proud to live in Nicola Sturgeon’s Scotland
13
6
Police were called to Craigowan Road, Dundee. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Police and paramedics called to Dundee street after man assaulted
7
Fiona Walsh of Toll House Spirits. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Angus gin firm says deposit return scheme will ‘decimate business’
6
8
Fox, left, and owner Mark Ogren
Liam Fox relishing Mark Ogren talks as Dundee United boss opens up on relationship…
9
Derek Strachan was convicted of the historic assaults. Image: DC Thomson.
Former Angus fruit picker who abused girls in 1984 must pay them thousands
10
Nealle's family pay their respects in February 1993 following the discovery of the body. Image: DC Thomson.
How did Dundee man Nealle Wilson meet his lonely end among the pines?

More from The Courier

Health Secretary Humza Yousaf. Image: Supplied
Humza Yousaf: Dundee-based health secretary 'veering' towards bid to become next first minister
Police outside McDonald's on Reform Street, Dundee. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Big whack: Police called to fight at Dundee McDonald's
Liam Dick was pleased William Akio got off the mark so soon. Images: SNS.
Liam Dick on 'good vibe' brought by new signings as he identifies key area…
Mackay said the side must do better from the off this weekend. Image: Craig Brown.
Dave Mackay on why doing video work on Dunfermline's incredible Airdrie comeback felt 'a…
Courier- Cheryl Peebles- Queen Anne High School - CR0039229 - Dunfermline - Image shows: GV of Queen Anne High School, Dunfermline 02/11/2022 - Image: Kenny Smith/ DC Thomson
Dunfermline schools targeted in three-day teacher strikes - the full list
Callum Robinson celebrates Cardiff’s clincher (David Davies/PA)
Thursday court round-up — Hatchet man and Twitter blast
Max Kucheriavyi. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone midfielder Max Kucheriavyi joins Falkirk on loan as final step to becoming…
Ross Cunningham.
ROSS CUNNINGHAM: Talking about my mental health is one of the bravest things I've…
John stood in front of site 6 at the Waterfront which is to become an office block. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
SNP propose huge 4.75% hike in council tax in Dundee
3
Rents and council tax will rise if Fife councillors approve the budget. Image: DC Thomson.
Fife residents could face 5% council tax and rents rise

Editor's Picks

Most Commented