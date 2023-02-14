Dane Scarlett nets stoppage-time winner for Portsmouth against Burton

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dane Scarlett scored a stoppage-time winner as Portsmouth beat Burton 1-0 at Fratton Park.

On-loan Tottenham striker Scarlett rifled home from mid-way inside the penalty area from Joe Piggott’s knockdown to earn John Mousinho his second win as Pompey manager.

In a lacklustre first half, neither side were able to take control of the game.

On 14 minutes, Joe Morrell fired in a shot from 25 yards which Pompey old boy Craig MacGillivray pushed behind for a corner.

Burton should have taken the lead on 23 minutes. Joe Powell was unmarked in the six-yard box, but somehow goalkeeper Josh Oluwayemi blocked his fierce effort.

Three attempts in the first five minutes of the second half brought the game alive.

Josh Walker saw his shot well blocked by Oluwayemi before Joe Morrell had an effort saved by MacGillivray, followed a minute later by Colby Bishop’s shot being scooped over the bar.

Bishop headed against the post 12 minutes from time, but it was Scarlett who won the day at the death.