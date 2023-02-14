Dane Scarlett nets stoppage-time winner for Portsmouth against Burton By Press Association February 14 2023, 10.03pm Portsmouth hosted Burton (John Walton/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Dane Scarlett scored a stoppage-time winner as Portsmouth beat Burton 1-0 at Fratton Park. On-loan Tottenham striker Scarlett rifled home from mid-way inside the penalty area from Joe Piggott’s knockdown to earn John Mousinho his second win as Pompey manager. In a lacklustre first half, neither side were able to take control of the game. On 14 minutes, Joe Morrell fired in a shot from 25 yards which Pompey old boy Craig MacGillivray pushed behind for a corner. Burton should have taken the lead on 23 minutes. Joe Powell was unmarked in the six-yard box, but somehow goalkeeper Josh Oluwayemi blocked his fierce effort. Three attempts in the first five minutes of the second half brought the game alive. Josh Walker saw his shot well blocked by Oluwayemi before Joe Morrell had an effort saved by MacGillivray, followed a minute later by Colby Bishop’s shot being scooped over the bar. Bishop headed against the post 12 minutes from time, but it was Scarlett who won the day at the death. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close Most Read 1 Obsessive Blairgowrie husband installed camera to spy on wife 2 Scone woman said she didn’t care if she was caught stealing fuel from forecourts… 3 Perth family used hidden camera to spy on gran’s gardener, trial told 4 Anstruther’s Edith Bowman takes the Food Fest Scotland trail to her home town in… 5 KEZIA DUGDALE: Why I am proud to live in Nicola Sturgeon’s Scotland 13 6 Police and paramedics called to Dundee street after man assaulted 7 Angus gin firm says deposit return scheme will ‘decimate business’ 6 8 Liam Fox relishing Mark Ogren talks as Dundee United boss opens up on relationship… 9 Former Angus fruit picker who abused girls in 1984 must pay them thousands 10 How did Dundee man Nealle Wilson meet his lonely end among the pines? More from The Courier Humza Yousaf: Dundee-based health secretary 'veering' towards bid to become next first minister Big whack: Police called to fight at Dundee McDonald's Liam Dick on 'good vibe' brought by new signings as he identifies key area… Dave Mackay on why doing video work on Dunfermline's incredible Airdrie comeback felt 'a… Dunfermline schools targeted in three-day teacher strikes - the full list Thursday court round-up — Hatchet man and Twitter blast St Johnstone midfielder Max Kucheriavyi joins Falkirk on loan as final step to becoming… ROSS CUNNINGHAM: Talking about my mental health is one of the bravest things I've… SNP propose huge 4.75% hike in council tax in Dundee 3 Fife residents could face 5% council tax and rents rise Editor's Picks Humza Yousaf: Dundee-based SNP health chief tipped as possible first minister Dundee City Council approves holiday let for City Quay despite local objections Thursday court round-up — Hatchet man and Twitter blast Fife mill workers to be balloted for strike action in pay dispute First look at new Dundee city centre shop Keepsakes Nicola Sturgeon could be independence Obi Wan Kenobi, say Angus activists Suspected gas leak near Carnoustie railway line just two weeks after ruptured main Xplore Dundee to scrap paper tickets for concessions ‘Soul-destroying’ swastikas and racist graffiti scrawled on wall at Dundee nature reserve Work on proposed new Dundee Museum of Transport site resumes after partial roof collapse Most Commented 1 KEZIA DUGDALE: Why I am proud to live in Nicola Sturgeon's Scotland 2 COURIER OPINION: Nicola Sturgeon's dedication to Scotland and its people cannot be doubted 3 NHS Tayside ‘sorry’ after promoting cervical cancer smears without word ‘women’ 4 Planner's 'significant concerns' could derail giant Coupar Angus solar farm scheme 5 Gender reform has stalled - but it's not the only SNP plan heading for trouble 6 £300k Ferry cycle route 'placemaking' budget 'should go to local artists' 7 Demolition of former Regal Cinema in Broughty Ferry approved 8 Angus gin firm says deposit return scheme will 'decimate business' 9 Dundee United lacked 'bravery and personality' in Kilmarnock defeat, laments Liam Fox 10 Boys, 14 and 15, arrested after reports of youth 'brandishing knife' in Dundee city centre