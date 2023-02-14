Bradford beat Tranmere to pick up their first home win since New Year’s Day

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Bradford picked up their first home success since New Year’s Day with a 2-0 win over Tranmere.

Jamie Walker and Andy Cook both scored for the second successive game to ensure back-to-back victories for Mark Hughes’ side while Tranmere’s recent miserable away run continued.

The hosts came close to an opener on the halfway mark when some neat build-up play set up Cook who powered wide of the target.

Bradford made most of the running in the first period and broke the deadlock two minutes before the break through Walker’s drilled effort which deflected past Mateusz Hewelt.

Rovers went in search of an equaliser midway through the second period and almost got one but Regan Hendry’s low effort went a whisker wide of the far post.

Bradford have made a habit of throwing away late goals but settled some nerves inside the University of Bradford Stadium when Cook’s header looped in for his 19th of the season, securing all three points.