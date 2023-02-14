Michael Obafemi scrambles home late leveller as Burnley are held by Watford

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Michael Obafemi scrambles home late leveller as Burnley are held by Watford

By Press Association
February 14 2023, 10.15pm
Burnley’s Michael Obafemi (right) scores their side’s first goal of the game during the Sky Bet Championship match at Turf Moor, Burnley. Picture date: Tuesday February 14, 2023.
Burnley’s Michael Obafemi (right) scores their side’s first goal of the game during the Sky Bet Championship match at Turf Moor, Burnley. Picture date: Tuesday February 14, 2023.

Burnley had a last-gasp goal from Michael Obafemi to thank as their amazing recent form stuttered in a 1-1 draw against Watford.

A first-half finish from Joao Pedro gave the Hornets the lead but Vincent Kompany’s men escaped with a point after Obafemi popped up deep into stoppage time.

Watford arrived in Lancashire as one of only two sides to have defeated the Clarets this season, winning 1-0 back in August at Vicarage Road.

That was also the last time Burnley had not scored in a match, a statistic alone that helps highlight just how dominant Kompany’s side have been this term.

Indeed, Burnley were chasing history at home as they went in search of an 11th straight league victory.

But Watford were in no mood to help the Clarets achieve that goal as they dug deep and nearly won until Obafemi’s 95th-minute equaliser.

Burnley nearly took the lead after just 38 seconds when Ashley Barnes’ shot from outside the box was superbly tipped onto the crossbar by Daniel Bachmann, who was badly out of position after earlier denying Johann Berg Gudmundsson inside the area.

Bachmann did brilliantly to recover and just do enough to deny Barnes as Burnley made an early statement of intent.

Barnes also had another good chance after 18 minutes when he ghosted into the front post late at a corner but scooped his effort into the side-netting from close range.

Early on, Watford, unlike Preston on Saturday, displayed plenty of effort and enterprise as they narrowed down Burnley’s expansive passing game in a bid to frustrate the home side.

That eventually paid off after 32 minutes when the Hornets took the lead thanks to some poor decision making from Arijanet Muric.

After a long ball forward from Ryan Porteous, Muric lost position and misjudged the ball on the edge of the box.

Keinan Davis gleefully picked the ball up, gave it to Ken Sema out wide and his sharp pass allowed an unmarked Pedro to sweep home a simple tap-in.

The game remained too close to call as half-time came and went – with Kompany replacing Muric with Bailey Peacock-Farrell – and the Clarets certainly began the second half with renewed focus.

After an hour, Watford keeper Bachmann did well to instinctively block a close-range Nathan Tella effort from a corner as the Clarets threw bodies in everywhere to try and grab an equaliser.

The Hornets stood strong in an increasingly frantic last 20 minutes to repel Burnley’s frequent attacks and they appeared to have pulled it off.

However, with virtually the last kick of the game, Obafemi popped up in a goalmouth scramble from a corner to earn Burnley a precious point.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Bruce Wilson. Image: Facebook.
Obsessive Blairgowrie husband installed camera to spy on wife
2
Susan Sutherland appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Scone woman said she didn’t care if she was caught stealing fuel from forecourts…
3
James Heggie was on trial at Perth Sheriff Court
Perth family used hidden camera to spy on gran’s gardener, trial told
4
Edith Bowman and Colin Murray in Anstruther for Food Fest Scotland. Image: BBC Scotland
Anstruther’s Edith Bowman takes the Food Fest Scotland trail to her home town in…
5
Nicola Sturgeon and Kezia Dugdale.
KEZIA DUGDALE: Why I am proud to live in Nicola Sturgeon’s Scotland
13
6
Police were called to Craigowan Road, Dundee. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Police and paramedics called to Dundee street after man assaulted
7
Fiona Walsh of Toll House Spirits. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Angus gin firm says deposit return scheme will ‘decimate business’
6
8
Fox, left, and owner Mark Ogren
Liam Fox relishing Mark Ogren talks as Dundee United boss opens up on relationship…
9
Derek Strachan was convicted of the historic assaults. Image: DC Thomson.
Former Angus fruit picker who abused girls in 1984 must pay them thousands
10
Nealle's family pay their respects in February 1993 following the discovery of the body. Image: DC Thomson.
How did Dundee man Nealle Wilson meet his lonely end among the pines?

More from The Courier

Health Secretary Humza Yousaf. Image: Supplied
Humza Yousaf: Dundee-based health secretary 'veering' towards bid to become next first minister
Police outside McDonald's on Reform Street, Dundee. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Big whack: Police called to fight at Dundee McDonald's
Liam Dick was pleased William Akio got off the mark so soon. Images: SNS.
Liam Dick on 'good vibe' brought by new signings as he identifies key area…
Mackay said the side must do better from the off this weekend. Image: Craig Brown.
Dave Mackay on why doing video work on Dunfermline's incredible Airdrie comeback felt 'a…
Courier- Cheryl Peebles- Queen Anne High School - CR0039229 - Dunfermline - Image shows: GV of Queen Anne High School, Dunfermline 02/11/2022 - Image: Kenny Smith/ DC Thomson
Dunfermline schools targeted in three-day teacher strikes - the full list
Burnley’s Michael Obafemi (right) scores their side’s first goal of the game during the Sky Bet Championship match at Turf Moor, Burnley. Picture date: Tuesday February 14, 2023.
Thursday court round-up — Hatchet man and Twitter blast
Max Kucheriavyi. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone midfielder Max Kucheriavyi joins Falkirk on loan as final step to becoming…
Ross Cunningham.
ROSS CUNNINGHAM: Talking about my mental health is one of the bravest things I've…
John stood in front of site 6 at the Waterfront which is to become an office block. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
SNP propose huge 4.75% hike in council tax in Dundee
3
Rents and council tax will rise if Fife councillors approve the budget. Image: DC Thomson.
Fife residents could face 5% council tax and rents rise

Editor's Picks

Most Commented