Oli Hawkins strikes late as Gillingham move out of drop zone with Grimsby win

Oli Hawkins was Gillingham’s hero as Neil Harris’ side beat Grimsby 2-1 to move out of the League Two relegation zone.

Away side Grimsby were the better team in a forgettable first half, with striker George Lloyd curling an effort inches wide from distance before Anthony Driscoll-Glennon blazed his shot over.

Gillingham’s best chance fell to midfielder George Lapslie, who unselfishly looked to tee-up Hawkins instead of shooting 10 minutes before the break.

Five minutes after the interval, Grimsby goalkeeper Max Crocombe produced a smart save to deny Tom Nichols from close range.

Then Lapslie, on his full debut for the Kent club, made amends for squandering his earlier chance on 56 minutes as he slotted home Dom Jefferies’ low cross.

Irish midfielder Gavan Holohan drew the visitors level when he rose highest to head home from Driscoll-Glennon’s delivery with 15 minutes remaining.

However, January signing Hawkins won the game with his first goal for the Gills as he looped a header past Crocombe three minutes from time.