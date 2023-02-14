Elliott Bonds fires in a rocket as Cheltenham win at Cambridge

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Cheltenham claimed their first League One victory of the year by winning 2-1 at a Cambridge side who are without a win since Boxing Day.

Elliott Bonds scored a screamer for the visitors before James Olayinka sealed the points after Joe Ironside had levelled.

The away side almost took a lead in the very early stages, with Charlie Brown crashing a shot onto the top of the bar from outside the box.

Cambridge grew into the game and on 24 minutes Luke Southwood made a point-blank save to keep out Ironside’s header.

The breakthrough came early in the second half courtesy of a spectacular goal from Bonds, who fired in a magnificent shot from 40 yards when a corner was cleared to him.

Cambridge were level only four minutes later through Ironside, who converted from the penalty spot after Sean Long had brought down Conor McGrandles.

The Robins regrouped and scored the winner 11 minutes from the end when Long fed Aidan Keena, who pulled back for fellow substitute Olayinka to fire home.