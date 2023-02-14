Neil Harris delighted with Gillingham’s much-improved second-half display

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Neil Harris delighted with Gillingham’s much-improved second-half display

By Press Association
February 14 2023, 11.01pm
Neil Harris lauded Gillingham’s second-half display (Steven Paston/PA)
Neil Harris lauded Gillingham’s second-half display (Steven Paston/PA)

Neil Harris lauded his players’ much-improved second-half display as Gillingham moved out of the Sky Bet League Two relegation zone with a 2-1 home win over Grimsby.

A drab first half in which the Mariners had the upper hand gave way to a terrific performance from the hosts after the interval, with George Lapslie tapping home on his full debut.

The Gills were pegged back in the 75th minute through Gavan Holohan’s header, but Oli Hawkins struck the winner three minutes from time – his first goal for the club since signing from Mansfield in January.

Harris admitted the first period was short on quality from both sides, but commended his team for reacting superbly to a measured half-time team-talk.

Harris said: “I can’t praise the players enough. That’s a top second-half performance. I’m not going to kid anybody – the first half was painful.

“If anybody had asked for their money back at half-time I wouldn’t have been surprised.

“But at the break I didn’t raise my voice, I just tried to find the right words of encouragement for the players.

“I feel we can score all sorts of goals right now: we’re a threat from set plays, on the counter-attack and when we get crosses in the box.

“We’re a real threat at the moment, we’re the sort of team that scares our opponents.”

Gillingham’s fourth win in six games leaves them 21st, and Harris is hoping this will give them the boost they need to survive with 17 matches remaining.

“Ben Reeves shouted out about it (being out of the relegation zone) when we got back in the changing room,” said Harris.

“It’s nice for all of us – it gives us confidence and belief. But we’ve got a long way to go and plenty of games left to play. You can’t stop. You can’t think you’ve done it.”

Grimsby boss Paul Hurst was understandably disheartened with the manner of the defeat, but the 48-year-old could not condone simple defensive errors from his team.

Hurst said: “I’m disappointed as I think we should have taken something from the game. We can do better in terms of the two goals we gave away.

“I’m frustrated as it would have been a decent point tonight. Instead we’re going home with nothing.

“We coped better with the physical side of the game tonight than we did on Saturday, but there were still times when we didn’t do some of the basics of the game.

“It might not look pretty, but the amount of times we clear it but don’t then turn the opposition around and get that breather is incredible.

“It seems to be something we’re guilty of on numerous occasions.”

