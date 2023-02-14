Bolton have become a team addicted to winning – boss Ian Evatt

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Bolton have become a team addicted to winning – boss Ian Evatt

By Press Association
February 14 2023, 11.03pm
Ian Evatt’s Bolton scored five past MK Dons on Tuesday night (Barrington Coombs/PA)
Ian Evatt's Bolton scored five past MK Dons on Tuesday night (Barrington Coombs/PA)

Bolton boss Ian Evatt watched his team dismantle MK Dons 5-0 in Sky Bet League One and declared: “We have become a team addicted to winning.”

But even a fifth-straight victory to lift Wanderers up to third – six points from an automatic promotion place – did not totally satisfy the Trotters chief.

Bolton’s goals came from five different defenders, including Manchester City loanee Luke Mbete on his home debut, as the Trotters made it back-to-back 5-0 successes.

“On the face of it, it looks fantastic but it is only one result,” insisted Evatt. “So, you have to enjoy these moments because you are only one result from things turning round.

“People may think I am dour but it doesn’t matter because I still think there is work to do and improvements to be made.

“However, the whole back five getting on the score sheet is probably a first I have ever seen.

“We have become a team addicted to winning and as long as we don’t get ahead of ourselves, there is more to come.

“Credit to them (MK Dons) because not every team has come and attacked us like they tried to and created chances.

“But when you throw the game open against us, we are a dangerous team. And we looked a real threat from set plays because that has probably been our kryptonite.”

Defensively, the visitors were poor. They were 3-0 down after 28 minutes as Declan John’s corners set-up goals for 19-year-old Mbete and Ricardo Santos – the skipper’s third goal in two games.

Gethin Jones grabbed the third before second-half strikes from Eoin Toal and Randell Williams completed Bolton’s tally.

MK Dons boss Mark Jackson said: “Defensively from set plays we are really disappointed to concede that amount of goals and look as vulnerable as we did.

“We never like losing games, particularly losing by that amount of goals.

“It is stinging with the players as it should do. But we cannot let it last too long.

“We have got to fix it and come back and be ready to go against Sheffield Wednesday.

“We know our jobs for set plays. We have certain responsibilities and challenge players to be aggressive in both boxes, particular on the defensive side of it. But we weren’t and we fell short.

“We will always have good moments because of the way we play and set-up. We have got to be composed in those moments and we weren’t. There were key moments of the game that cost us.

“To come away from home against a good team and to concede is hard to take.”

