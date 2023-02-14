Vincent Kompany happy with a ‘good point’ after Burnley are held by Watford

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Vincent Kompany was a happy man after his Burnley side scored a last-gasp equaliser to deny Watford a fine win at Turf Moor.

Joao Pedro’s 32nd-minute opener took the Hornets to the brink of victory before substitute Michael Obafemi bundled home in the 95th minute as it finished 1-1.

Although Burnley would have welcomed an 11th straight league victory – to beat a club record going back to January 1913 – in the end Kompany knew his team had been tested like few other occasions this term.

The Burnley boss said: “It’s a good point. I didn’t necessarily plan for the drama but it definitely shows that this team has the right energy and attitude about it and we are pleased for Michael Obafemi for his first goal for us.

“The group found a way again. Whenever we score late goals, we’ve been on top so in my opinion, it’s not luck – it’s just the timing and the fact it’s in the last minute not minute 75. But I think the pressure we put on opponents reflects the nature of the game – and [the late goals] does add some drama.

“If you told me at the start of the season this was how we’d be playing against Watford at home, I would have signed for it straight away. If we strip away possession and everything else in the game, we still had loads more chances, we just weren’t economical with them.

“Today was the type of game you can lose against that type of competitor so that is a very good point.”

In a hard-fought opening, Watford did not let Burnley’s passing game settle and they forced a crucial error from goalkeeper Arijanet Muric to take the lead.

After a long ball forward from Ryan Porteous, Muric lost position and misjudged the ball on the edge of the box.

Keinan Davis gleefully picked it up, gave it to Ken Sema out wide and his sharp pass allowed an unmarked Pedro to sweep home a simple tap-in.

After the break, the Hornets stood strong as Burnley threw everybody forward and just as Watford appeared to have won, Obafemi popped up in a goalmouth scramble to score his maiden Burnley goal – and end Watford’s brave resistance.

Hornets manager Slaven Bilic said: “I want the guys to be disappointed, of course, I am gutted but tonight shows what we can do with that spirit, organisation, attitude and mentality.

“If we had a bit more quality we can achieve a lot.

“There are a lot of points to play for and this should be the standard for us in every game.

“Yes, we’re disappointed, we were so close against the league leaders but we didn’t quite manage the last six minutes.

“They brought the keeper up for the corner and we needed one last-ditch defending [effort] and we didn’t quite do it. I am still very happy with the way the boys fought and played.”