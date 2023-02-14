Vincent Kompany happy with a ‘good point’ after Burnley are held by Watford

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Vincent Kompany happy with a ‘good point’ after Burnley are held by Watford

By Press Association
February 14 2023, 11.19pm
Burnley manager Vincent Kompany during the Sky Bet Championship match at Turf Moor, Burnley. Picture date: Tuesday February 14, 2023.
Burnley manager Vincent Kompany during the Sky Bet Championship match at Turf Moor, Burnley. Picture date: Tuesday February 14, 2023.

Vincent Kompany was a happy man after his Burnley side scored a last-gasp equaliser to deny Watford a fine win at Turf Moor.

Joao Pedro’s 32nd-minute opener took the Hornets to the brink of victory before substitute Michael Obafemi bundled home in the 95th minute as it finished 1-1.

Although Burnley would have welcomed an 11th straight league victory – to beat a club record going back to January 1913 – in the end Kompany knew his team had been tested like few other occasions this term.

The Burnley boss said: “It’s a good point. I didn’t necessarily plan for the drama but it definitely shows that this team has the right energy and attitude about it and we are pleased for Michael Obafemi for his first goal for us.

“The group found a way again. Whenever we score late goals, we’ve been on top so in my opinion, it’s not luck – it’s just the timing and the fact it’s in the last minute not minute 75. But I think the pressure we put on opponents reflects the nature of the game – and [the late goals] does add some drama.

“If you told me at the start of the season this was how we’d be playing against Watford at home, I would have signed for it straight away. If we strip away possession and everything else in the game, we still had loads more chances, we just weren’t economical with them.

“Today was the type of game you can lose against that type of competitor so that is a very good point.”

In a hard-fought opening, Watford did not let Burnley’s passing game settle and they forced a crucial error from goalkeeper Arijanet Muric to take the lead.

After a long ball forward from Ryan Porteous, Muric lost position and misjudged the ball on the edge of the box.

Keinan Davis gleefully picked it up, gave it to Ken Sema out wide and his sharp pass allowed an unmarked Pedro to sweep home a simple tap-in.

After the break, the Hornets stood strong as Burnley threw everybody forward and just as Watford appeared to have won, Obafemi popped up in a goalmouth scramble to score his maiden Burnley goal – and end Watford’s brave resistance.

Hornets manager Slaven Bilic said: “I want the guys to be disappointed, of course, I am gutted but tonight shows what we can do with that spirit, organisation, attitude and mentality.

“If we had a bit more quality we can achieve a lot.

“There are a lot of points to play for and this should be the standard for us in every game.

“Yes, we’re disappointed, we were so close against the league leaders but we didn’t quite manage the last six minutes.

“They brought the keeper up for the corner and we needed one last-ditch defending [effort] and we didn’t quite do it. I am still very happy with the way the boys fought and played.”

